Helen Cox football is no stranger to challenges.
The word “challenge’’ in fact happens to be among coach Skip LaMothe’s favorite terms in discussing the heights that his District 9-4A upstarts have reached after recording one of the more improbable upsets in the first round of the LHSAA playoffs Friday night.
The Cougars’ 19-14 victory at 10th-seeded North DeSoto in the Class 4A bracket represents the crowning achievement to date in the three seasons LaMothe has directed the program whose last playoff victory had been a decade earlier.
Cox’s successful 650-mile, round-trip trek to northwest Louisiana has catapulted the No. 23 seed right back into the fire with a Saturday home game against undefeated No. 7 seed Northwood of Shreveport.
“One thing I love about the kids is that they don’t get too high and they don’t get too low,’’ LaMothe said. “And they’re always ready for a challenge.’’
Cox (6-5) has that and more when it hosts Northwood (11-0) at 6 p.m. Saturday at Hoss Memtsas Stadium.
Last season the Falcons were a Class 4A quarterfinalist who defeated St. Martinville and Salmen before falling to eventual state champion Karr, 34-6.
Northwood appears to have picked up right where it left off with a 10-0 regular season followed by a 48-12 conquest over No. 26 South Terrebonne Friday in Shreveport.
“They’ve got a great receiver, a good offensive line and a great kicker,’’ LaMothe said. “And they’re real disciplined. So it’s not a surprise to see them where they are. So we’ve got a challenge on our hands.’’
It is a bit of a surprise to see the Cougars still alive, however, particularly since they came within 19 seconds of packing their gear for the winter before stealing victory from the jaws of defeat against North DeSoto.
The Cougars needed two fourth-quarter touchdowns with the final score coming in those closing seconds on a lobbed 16-yard scoring pass from quarterback Jordan George to 6-foot-5 wide receiver/tight end Kalil Lloyd.
The dramatic touchdown culminated a 75-drive drive in the final two minutes that featured three fourth-down conversions and two others on third down.
“Our kids were confident,’’ LaMothe said. “We just executed. We had a bend, but don’t break defense. (North DeSoto) didn’t do anything that we didn’t expect them to do. Our kids just stepped up when they needed to.’’
Having survived the rigors of one of the most competitive districts in Class 4A, the Cougars never stopped believing despite entering the playoffs having lost their final three regular-season games.
Those successive losses to Warren Easton, Karr and Belle Chasse were against district rivals, who like the Cougars have advanced to the second round of the playoffs.
As LaMothe points out, District 9-4A teams command four of the 16 remaining slots, the most by any league in the state, in the quest for berths in the Dec. 8 finals in the Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA Prep Classic at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
“We were ready for the playoffs with the gauntlet that we’ve gone through,’’ LaMothe said pointing to those games and two other defeats to playoff teams, Carver and Class 5A St. Amant. “We battled and the kids never got down on themselves. “We’ve played against four Top 15 teams in the playoffs.’’
So the Cougars were primed for their trip to Stonewall, where senior running back Terrell Brown rushed for 123 yards on 23 carries with touchdown runs of 15 and 5 yards and George completed 12 of 26 passes for 160 yards without being intercepted in addition to throwing the game-winner to Lloyd.
Wide receiver Joseph Patterson contributed five receptions good for 91 yards with many of those coming on the winning drive.
Defensively, linebacker Kelin Burrle, tackle Khalil Huntley, free safety Donovan Johnson and cornerback Rae’kwon Starks lead the charge.
Burrle had 14 tackles, two for losses and an interception against North DeSoto while Johnson had nine tackles with one for a loss and two interceptions. Starks and Huntley contributed an additional seven and five tackles with Starks also breaking up two passes and blocking a punt.
The Cougars now look to travel where no previous Cox team has ventured — the state quarterfinals. A victory against Northwood would send the Cougars to a quarterfinals date against the winner between No. 2 Warren Easton and No. 15 Breaux Bridge.
Put succinctly, says LaMothe, “We’ve got to step up to the challenge.’’