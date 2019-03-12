Talk about a good way to start off a four-district game week.
Northshore High went on the road Tuesday afternoon and defeated Covington High 9-1. The game was played at Coquille Parks and Recreation because of unplayable field conditions at Covington High.
The Panthers got on the board early, pushing across three runs in their first at-bat. After Kiera Coulon reached on an error Rachel Rodriguez walked. With one out, senior shortstop Alyssa West lined a two-run double into centerfield to make it 2-0 Panthers. After a single from S.J. Mull, an RBI groundout from third baseman Madison Harris extended the lead to 3-0.
West, a William Carey signee, displayed her power in the third inning, launching a two-run homer over the centerfield wall to make it a 5-0 affair. Northshore would add an unearned run in the fifth inning to make it 6-0.
Intentionally walked her final two at-bats, West finished 2 for 2 with four runs driven in.
“I was seeing the ball well at the plate today,” West said. “I truly believe when we come together as a team and play together it allows me to play calm knowing my team has my back.
“It’s all about being smart at the plate, seeing good pitches and teeing off when the opportunity presents itself.”
Trailing 9-0 in their final at-bat, Covington pushed across an unearned run on an RBI groundout by Champagne which scored Annaliese Donovan, who doubled earlier in the inning.
The nine runs would be more than enough for Northshore starter Montana Young. The right-hander picked up the complete-game victory in the circle, allowing a single unearned run, striking out 16 and walking only one.
“I felt really good in the circle today,” Young said. “I was hitting my spots and the curve ball was working really well. Credit my catcher for framing the ball well and a good game was called from the coaching staff. A good win.
“Having such a busy week it was important to get off to a good start. It’s all about just staying motivated and playing hard each and every time, you hit the field.”
Northshore (6-2, 2-0) stays on the road on Wednesday, traveling to Fontainebleau, while Covington (4-6, 2-2) also hits the road at Hammond on Thursday. The win for the Panthers snaps a two-game winning streak for the Lions and extends their winning streak over Covington to 12 consecutive games.