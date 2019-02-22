A year ago, eight New Orleans-area girls basketball semifinalists hauled home five state titles. Despite only having the highest seed left in one of the 12 brackets, nine local teams will do their best next week to match – or even top – that trophy total.
Four of last year’s local champions are still alive, including Warren Easton (Class 4A No. 2), John Curtis (Division I No. 1), Ursuline (Division II No. 4) and St. Katharine Drexel (Division III No. 3). The rest of this year’s semifinalists class includes KIPP Booker T. Washington (Class 1A No. 2), Dominican (Division I No. 2), Mt. Carmel (Division I No. 3), Northlake Christian (Division III No. 2) and Country Day (Division III No. 5).
With the final four in all 12 brackets now set, the LHSAA announced Friday the schedule for next week’s Marsh Madness in Alexandria at the Rapides Coliseum.
Ursuline (22-8) will be the first local team to take the court, facing off with Division II top-seed Lee Magnet (31-2) at 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, a rematch of last year’s title game where the Lions dominated, 70-43, after upsetting No. 2 Loyola Prep 57-28. Later Tuesday afternoon, KIPP (20-11) will face No. 3 Elton (28-3) at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday evening at 8 p.m., defending 4A champs Warren Easton (30-5) will face off against No. 3 Minden (32-3), putting their 13-game win streak and title defense on the line.
Wednesday is packed with local Division III action, starting with a pair of local schools facing off. Northlake Christian (23-4) will hope to end the title defense dreams of St. Katharine Drexel (21-7) at 11:30 a.m. after downing last year’s Division III runners-up St. Mary’s Academy 40-34 in Thursday’s quarterfinal matchup. In the following game at 1:15 p.m., Country Day (17-8) will look to upset top-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas (18-10) in the Cajuns’ first appearance in the state semifinals since they lost the 2009 Class 1A title game 47-46 to top-seeded Block.
On Thursday, Catholic League foes Dominican (24-6) and Mt. Carmel (21-9) face off at 11:30 a.m. for a spot in the Division I title game. The teams split their two meetings in District 9-5A play this season, including Mt. Carmel’s narrow 32-31 win at home on Jan. 31. Two-time defending champion John Curtis (27-4) will face St. Joseph’s (14-18) the following game at 1:15 p.m.
For potential title games concerning local teams, the Division II game will be held Friday at 2 p.m., followed by the Class 1A championship at 6 p.m. and the Class 4A game at 8 p.m. On Saturday, the Division III title game will tip at 10 a.m., with the Division I game to follow at noon.