The first quarter was an indication that it would be a tough battle no matter who came out on top Friday night between Sophie B. Wright and Landry-Walker. In the end, the Warriors prevailed.
Damiree Burns scored 25 points, Charlie Russell added 22 more and the Warriors outdueled the Charging Buccaneers 85-74 to claim victory.
Wright (23-3) also got standout performances from Dandrick Green and Greggory Hammond, who added 15 and 11 points. While Landry-Walker refused to let the game get away, Wright led by as many as 14.
“The main thing is both of these teams know each other,” coach Russell Bertrand said. “The kids all grew up together and played summer ball together. Me and their coach played together in high school so a lot of us winning had to do with the fact that this was like playing against yourself. We both knew what the other team was running. It went from being about X’s and O’s to just being about the players.
"I thought Landry-Walker played extremely well, and I thought our kids played extremely well. I thought this was a great preview of what a state-championship-quality competition looks like. You know Landry-Walker will be standing there at the end and hopefully we’ll be standing there at the end too.”
The Charging Buccaneers (13-5) refused to quit throughout rallying to within four after going down by 14 in the second quarter and continued to show resiliency. Landry-Walker was led by Shadon Green's 34 points.
“In a game like this, we wanted to come into a hostile environment so we could experience an atmosphere that would get us ready for the playoffs,” Landry-Walker coach Wilfred Antoine said. “I think Wright did a good job of getting to the 50-50 balls. They outrebounded us and outworked us today.”
Neither team surged ahead in the opening quarter as Wright led 17-16.
The second quarter saw the Warriors pull away some as Burns helped set the pace. Wright went up by as many as 14 in the second period. Landry-Walker went on a quick run oto close the quarter, however, making the score 41-35 in favor of Wright at halftime.
The third quarter saw the Warriors keep things smooth and even for the most part. A buzzer beating 3-pointer by Green did give the Charging Buccaneers some spark as they trailed 58-54 after three quarters.
Landry-Walker continued to fight on, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the powerful Warriors and Wright took the game.