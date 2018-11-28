Fresh off back-to-back trips to the Division I state semifinals, the Holy Cross baseball team is making a coaching change for next season. The school announced Wednesday that Trey Guillot, a 1995 graduate and three-year baseball letterman for the Tigers, will take the reins after returning to his alma mater in 2017.
Guillot takes over for Cass Hargis, who was hired as the varsity head coach in July 2015. In three seasons with the Tigers, Hargis, who is no longer with the school, took Holy Cross to the Division I state playoffs twice and both times finished just one win away from the state championship game, including last season’s 8-0 loss to top-seeded and eventual winners John Curtis.
Last spring, Guillot returned to his own high school dugout, joining Hargis’ staff as the team’s pitching coach. He also took over as the school’s fifth through 12th grade baseball director in 2018, a position he will continue to hold.
The Holy Cross grad, who was named an All-Metro honoree as a senior, previously coached the Newman varsity baseball team for 10 years, while qualifying for the state playoffs nine times and amassing a 163-86-1 record and five district titles.
But he often caught himself looking backward instead of staying present.
“Ten years is a long time to be anywhere,” he said. “It was time.”
So a little more than year ago, Guillot returned to Holy Cross, joining the baseball program while teaching fifth and sixth grade social studies and coaching the middle school football team.
He knew taking a step down the coaching ladder would be different, but the 2018 campaign was even more special and eye-opening than he’d imagined.
“You spend a lot of time wherever I was coaching always looking back, always checking to see how they did and what kind of season they were having,” he said. “It means a lot to be back where I played and have so many great memories. But it was really humbling.
“I wasn’t prepared for how much it would mean to be back at my alma mater.”
After high school, Guillot played two years at Tulane before transferring to UNO, where he spent his final two seasons. Afterward, he served as a graduate assistant coach with the Privateers and was also the pitching coach at George Wallace Community College in Alabama. He then accepted the head coaching position at Hannan for a season before his stint at Newman.
In Holy Cross, the new coach takes over a team that lost six seniors, but one that Guillot sees plenty of potential in. He said he doesn’t plan on any drastic changes in practices or with the lineup. He wasn’t ready to promise a return trip to the state semifinals just yet, but said he was excited to get started.
“When you have spots to fill, a lot is determined by how well the kids perform and how well they can do some things they didn’t have to,” he said. “But there’s a lot of room for growth. I think they have a lot of ability, and the sky is the limit.”