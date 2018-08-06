The coaching carousel of high school baseball coaches continues as the Northlake Christian Wolverines have a new leader.
An assistant baseball coach at Mandeville High last season, Cameron Lewis was named the new head coach of the Wolverines on Monday morning during a press conference at the school.
“I have good nerves,” Lewis said about taking over his first-ever prep program. “If you don’t have nerves than you don’t need to be in this business. I’m just excited to get started and meet the guys. I’m going to hit the ground running and start lining things up for the fall practice season.”
There has been a seemingly revolving door at Northlake Christian in terms of the head baseball position that Athletic Director Anthony Agresta hopes closes with the hire of Lewis. Chad Catalano (2015), Tim Rogers (2016) and Eli Lewellyn (2017, 2018) were the previous head coaches at the school, meaning the incoming senior class of 2019 will be on its fourth head coach if it played at the school at the junior high level.
“We wanted a faculty guy that is a man of faith that shares this school’s set of values,” Agresta of Lewis. “Add to that the fact he has a great baseball mind to go along with it. The other thing is I trusted my gut. My gut tells me that I have hired the right guy and more importantly a good guy.
“We have hired baseball coaches more often than anyone would like. We hope and we believe Cameron Lewis will be part of the Northlake Christian family for years to come.”
Lewis takes over a Wolverine baseball program that has seen success, having won state championships in 2009 and 2010.
“Being an outsider prior to being hired I always thought how does nobody know about this place,” Lewis said. “I was blown away when I saw the facility, including an indoor batting cage. It’s an untapped gem.”
Inheriting one of the youngest projected rosters in the parish in 2019 that features many players that are entering their freshmen seasons, Lewis takes over a Northlake Christian squad that went 16-20 last season, falling in the first round of the Division III state playoffs.
“I just welcome the idea of growth,” Lewis said. “Whether it program or player. A freshman can contribute just as much as a senior. If you are the right guy to give us the right opportunity, I don’t care what age you are.”
Lewis, who was the head football coach at St. Tammany Junior High, will also be serving as the junior high football coach for the Wolverines.