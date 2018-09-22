Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Rod Walker at rwalker@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.

(All games kickoff at 7 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.)

Thursday’s games

District 8-5A

Chalmette vs. Ehret at Memsas, 6:30 p.m.

Grace King vs. Landry-Walker at Behrman

Nondistrict

McMain vs. Riverdale at Yenni, 6:30 p.m.

John Curtis vs. Warren Easton at Pan American

KIPP Booker T. Washington vs. Crescent City at Jefferson Playground

Friday’s games

District 6-5A

Covington at Slidell

Northshore at Fontainebleau

Hammond at St. Paul’s

Mandeville at Ponchatoula

District 7-5A

East St. John at H.L. Bourgeois

Thibodaux at Destrehan

Hahnville at Terrebonne

District 8-5A

Bonnabel vs. East Jefferson at Yenni

Higgins vs. West Jefferson at Memtsas

District 9-5A

Holy Cross vs. Jesuit at Gormley, 7:15 p.m.

District 8-2A

St. Helena at Pope John Paul II

Northlake Christian at Amite

Springfield at Pine

St. Thomas Aquinas at Independence

Nondistrict

Madison at Country Day, 6 p.m.

KIPP Renaissance at Lakeshore

Haynes at Pearl River

Loranger at Salmen

St. Michael the Archangel at Hannan

Ellender at Central Lafourche

Karr vs. John F. Kennedy at Joe Brown

McDonogh 35 at Carencro

Riverside vs. De La Salle at Pan American

Donaldsonville at Livonia

East Ascension at St. Charles Catholic

St. James at St. Amant

Cohen at St. Martin’s

Newman at Lusher

Fisher at Ascension Christian

Abramson Sci at Albany

Sophie Wright at Belle Chasse

South Plaquemines at Bogalusa

East Feliciana at Jewel Sumner

Ascension Catholic at Covenant Christian

Houma Christian at East Iberville

West St. John at White Castle

Saturday’s games

District 9-5A

Rummel at Shaw, 2 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Brother Martin at Gormley

Nondistrict

Helen Cox vs. Carver at Pan-American

Ben Franklin vs. Thomas Jefferson at Memtsas

