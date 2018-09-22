Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Rod Walker at rwalker@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.
(All games kickoff at 7 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.)
Thursday’s games
District 8-5A
Chalmette vs. Ehret at Memsas, 6:30 p.m.
Grace King vs. Landry-Walker at Behrman
Nondistrict
McMain vs. Riverdale at Yenni, 6:30 p.m.
John Curtis vs. Warren Easton at Pan American
KIPP Booker T. Washington vs. Crescent City at Jefferson Playground
Friday’s games
District 6-5A
Covington at Slidell
Northshore at Fontainebleau
Hammond at St. Paul’s
Mandeville at Ponchatoula
District 7-5A
East St. John at H.L. Bourgeois
Thibodaux at Destrehan
Hahnville at Terrebonne
District 8-5A
Bonnabel vs. East Jefferson at Yenni
Higgins vs. West Jefferson at Memtsas
District 9-5A
Holy Cross vs. Jesuit at Gormley, 7:15 p.m.
District 8-2A
St. Helena at Pope John Paul II
Northlake Christian at Amite
Springfield at Pine
St. Thomas Aquinas at Independence
Nondistrict
Madison at Country Day, 6 p.m.
KIPP Renaissance at Lakeshore
Haynes at Pearl River
Loranger at Salmen
St. Michael the Archangel at Hannan
Ellender at Central Lafourche
Karr vs. John F. Kennedy at Joe Brown
McDonogh 35 at Carencro
Riverside vs. De La Salle at Pan American
Donaldsonville at Livonia
East Ascension at St. Charles Catholic
St. James at St. Amant
Cohen at St. Martin’s
Newman at Lusher
Fisher at Ascension Christian
Abramson Sci at Albany
Sophie Wright at Belle Chasse
South Plaquemines at Bogalusa
East Feliciana at Jewel Sumner
Ascension Catholic at Covenant Christian
Houma Christian at East Iberville
West St. John at White Castle
Saturday’s games
District 9-5A
Rummel at Shaw, 2 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Brother Martin at Gormley
Nondistrict
Helen Cox vs. Carver at Pan-American
Ben Franklin vs. Thomas Jefferson at Memtsas