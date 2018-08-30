What does a coach who has to replace 7,502 yards of total offense, 81 touchdowns and 324 tackles say heading into the 2018 season?
For Covington High’s Greg Salter, it’s simple.
“It’s a daunting task to say the least,” Salter said. “But I’m reminded what my grandfather (legendary former head coach Jack Salter) said. He told me that they played football before he got to Covington High, and they would play it after. That includes the players, too.
"Covington High had an outstanding tradition before Devin Brumfield, Joshua Alfaro, KeJohn Batiste, Derron Thompson and Trevor Betz came along. It’s up to this next wave of kids to continue that tradition. Not replace them, but join them and be part of it.”
Salter has a monumental task as he must replace 10 starters on offense — including the school’s all-time leading passer (Alfaro), rusher (Brumfield) and second-best single season receiver (Batiste) — who helped the Lions start 2017 with a perfect 12-0, before losing in the state quarterfinals on the road against Hahnville.
On the defensive side of the ball, Thompson and Betz leave a gaping hole in the front seven, but Salter said that heading into the season his defense may actually be a little ahead of the offense.
“We have four guys who started games on the defensive side of the ball from week one in 2017 returning,” he said. “Juwan Harrell, Avery Mendheim, Chandler Washington and Corey Donovan are all back to lead this unit. Edgerrin Cooper and Kobe Amos came on late last season and had earned starting spots heading into that quarterfinal contest. There is experience coming back on that side of the ball, so that is something that we can build on.
“It’s a bunch of guys who have been waiting in line and waiting for their opportunity. The time is now.”
The defensive line, is one of the Lions' biggest strengths, he said.
“I believe games are won up front. I love where we are at that position," Salter said. "Donovan has put on about 20 pounds since last year and has added a lot of strength. Last year was Corey’s first chance to play because he transferred here as a sophomore. He has improved leaps and bounds since he arrived on campus in every aspect.
“Amos (at defensive tackle) is probably the strongest player on our team. He weighs 300 pounds, can bench press a car and squat a house. The best thing about Kobe is that we get to have him for two more years. Those two guys anchor our defensive line.”
Others expected to contribute up front for the Lions include Jonathan Calhoun and Trevor Rainey.
While the strength of the Lions' defense is up front, their unquestioned leader is in the secondary in Avery Mendheim. The leading returning tackler from a season ago, Mendheim had 108 tackles, three pass breakups and an interception.
“He sets an example for this team in everything that he does,” Salter said of his senior safety. “He’s a 3.8 student, a three-year starter who is a multiple-sport athlete. He is here every day. The only time he misses anything is every summer for a week he goes to church camp.
"The best way to sum up Avery Mendheim is, if I need to push another kid in the weight room, I put him with Avery Mendheim. He’s not going to let them miss a rep.”
On the other side of the ball, senior Sheldon Baham is expected to take over as quarterback. The 6-foot, 160-pound basketball player has been in charge of the Covington offense since the spring, and Salter said he is impressed with the improvement Baham is showing each and every day of practice.
“We like where he is at in many aspects," Salter said. "Every day (that) we have the chance to step on the field before that first game of the season is going to be beneficial to him, simply because he needs the work. That goes for everyone on the offensive side of the ball.”
The lone starter returning on the offense is in the backfield, and he has some huge shoes to fill. Jeremiah Driver rushed for 58 yards on 25 carries as a junior, mostly from the fullback position.
“We all know what Devin Brumfield did in the backfield for this team and this program,” Salter said of his former running back. “It was mind-boggling. Saying that, Jeremiah Driver has the chance to be special. It’s his turn now. He’s going through the progression that most of the great Covington High running backs have had to go through.
“My grandfather and I used to talk about how when he was coaching, the college coaches referred to Covington High as ‘Tailback U.’ Every year there was a great senior running back, and then the following year another senior would come in that nobody had ever heard of prior to the start of the year.
"The guys had to wait their turn and then when their number was called, they excelled. I expect Jeremiah to be that guy. I have the same expectations I have of him that I had of Devin Brumfield.”
Salter said he has had “the talk” with Driver about not trying to live up to his predecessor.
“I told Jeremiah you don’t have to measure yourself to Devin and try and be better than him. Devin Brumfield isn’t going to be the guy trying to tackle you on a Friday night," Salter said. "You have to be better than your opponent. Be the best you can be and be better than your opponent. Do that and you will be every bit as successful.”
Edgerrin Cooper, who also will see time on the defensive side at linebacker, is expected to get carries in the backfield.
A healthy and productive offensive line has been the biggest key to any offensive success since Greg Salter arrived on the Covington High campus. The Lions must replace all five starters up front, but he believes his kids in the trenches have the chance to be very successful.
“All new guys,” Salter said. “This group has the potential down the road to be just as good as the group we just graduated. Daven Sharp is going to be our center. Lane Firmin and Trace Bland will make the move from defensive line to guard.
"Rainey is expected to also battle for time at the tackle position along with Remi Bourque. Matthew Taylor, Peyton Mayo and Zach Bushnell are all expected to be in the rotation as well.”
At wide receiver, what's lacking in experience will be made up for in height.
“We have a couple of new guys that have come in from the basketball program,” Salter said. “Reggie Gause is 6-foot-3, Kobe Callahan is 6-foot-4 and Justin Lee is 6-foot-5. Bobby Showers is maybe our most experienced wide receiver coming back, and DaQuaries Peterson is returning as well. There is a lot of length and athleticism. Lot of potential there.
“What I like about our receivers is their work ethic. They are here every day, want to get better and work hard. As a coach you can work with that. They embrace that they need to continue to work and get better. In the long run, it can be a very special group if they can continue to get better and better. You can’t teach height and speed. We have a ton of that.”