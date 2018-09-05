1. Lakeshore (1-0, last week #2): A win is a win, and Lakeshore had its moments of impressive football against rival Fontainebleau last week. They scored 63 points and returned two kicks and a punt for a touchdown. But there are plenty of things that need to be improved if Lakeshore is going to go where they want to go. The defense must improve, in particular against the run. Losing Zach Bernard isn’t going to help that. The Titans are also going to have to be able to run the football effectively. Room for improvement, but I expect Craig Jones’ squad to get better this week against East Jefferson.
2. Slidell (0-1, last week #1): A blowout loss to Destrehan is not what worries me about Slidell High. It would have been a big surprise if the Tigers defeated the Wildcats. What I’m worried about is the threat of implosion from within. There’s a reason that when I did the best case/worst case scenario that Slidell had the biggest difference (9-1 best, 4-6 worst). There are some internal issues in the program that need to be fixed fast. If they aren’t, it could be a long season for Slidell.
3. Archbishop Hannan (1-0, last week #7): It was the Brantley Taylor show for the Archbishop Hannan Hawks in a season opening win over Independence. The sophomore completed 16 of 28 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns. I expect the Hawks to improve to 2-0 this week when they return home against Central Catholic. I also expect Dawson Millen to return to the lineup as well.
4. Covington (1-0, last week #5): The Lions escaped by the skin of their teeth against Franklinton last week, but a win is a win. The Lions' defense is back to full strength, and the team's offense is learning its lessons. It’s a whole lot easier to learn lessons in a win. Big test this week at home against Holy Cross. Let’s see what kind of progress Greg Salter’s offense makes.
5. St. Paul’s (0-1, last week #8): The Wolves nearly pulled off the upset against the defending Class 4A state champion Edna Karr Cougars. Senior quarterback Jack Mashburn put on an absolute show, throwing for 151 yards and rushing for 107 yards. I like St. Paul’s to get on the winning track this week at Tad Gormley Stadium in a big way against Jesuit.
6. Northshore (0-1, last week #3): For a half, the Panthers gave a stiff challenge to the defending Class 5A champion Zachary Broncos. The problem is the Northshore offense just couldn’t get anything going, and one of the biggest results of that was the fact that the Panthers defense had to stay on the field way too long. Can Northshore bounce back this week at home against Salmen? We will find out.
7. Salmen (0-1, last week #4): I’m not going to lie. I was genuinely surprised by the outcome and the margin of the Spartans' season opener against an apparently good Madison Prep team. It may be more of a rebuilding year for Eric Chuter’s squad than I thought. I’ll have a better judgment of the Spartans after this week’s game against Northshore.
8. Pearl River (1-0, last week #9): Give the Rebels credit. They did what they were supposed to, beating up on Cohen College Prep. After struggling to get any points on the board in the jamboree against Northshore, the Pearl River offense also got better, erupting for 55 points. The home stretch continues this week against Sci Academy. Expect the Rebels to move to 2-0.
9. Mandeville (0-1, last week #6): The Skippers took on arguably the state’s top team regardless of classification. Hutch Gonzales now has tape on his squad, and they can hit the film room and apply the lessons learned. Skipper fans, I promise your team won’t face a better team the rest of the season than they did last week when they took on University High. This week’s home opener against Live Oak is very winnable.
10. Pope John Paul II (1-0, last week #11): I’ll eat the crow here gladly, Jaguar fans. The Charlie Cryer era couldn’t have gotten off to a better start, shutting out Westminster Christian 31-0. I encourage all PJP II fans to pack Lester Latino Field this Friday, when they return home to take on St. Patrick’s out of Mississippi. It’s a very winnable game for Cryer and the Jaguars. A 2-0 start will start to draw attention in a very good way for Pope John Paul II.
11. Fontainebleau (0-1, last week, #10): What I liked about the Bulldogs was that Iverson Celestine has emerged as the unquestioned best running back in the parish. Rushing for 222 yards and finding the end zone three times was impressive against Lakeshore. The problem is under center and now in special teams. Joshua Bailey and Dwayne Bernard both saw playing time under center, but the Bulldogs struggled to develop any sort of passing game. If they can do that, then the offense will thrive. And, oh yea, you can’t allow two kickoffs and a punt return for a touchdown, either.
12. Northlake Christian (0-1, last week #12): The young Wolverines didn’t get off to the best of starts, falling to Bogalusa on the road 23-0. Anthony Agresta’s squad needs to learn its lessons from the loss and apply them this week against Brusly. Hopefully returning to Wolverine Stadium will be the perfect fix for Northlake Christian.
Sports Editor David Folse II can be reached via email at dfolse@sttammanyfarmer.net or on the twitter @DavidFolse.