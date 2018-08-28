The drive for five has begun with a bang.
Mount Carmel Academy, the top-ranked team in New Orleans Advocate Large Schools volleyball poll and four-time defending Division I state champions opened its season with a sweep of Northshore on the road Tuesday afternoon 25-20, 25-11 and 25-10.
Reigning Gatorade Louisiana Player of the Year and University of Illinois verbal commit Ellie Holzman led the way for the Cubs with 11 kills and seven digs. Emily Meyer added 11 kills and Victoria Frught had 30 assists.
Sophomore Emma McCormick led the way for Northshore with six kills, six digs and four aces. Sophomore Oby Anadi had a pair of blocks for the Panthers.
A competitive opening game saw Northshore break out to an early 7-3 advantage. Mount Carmel immediately responded with a 14-0 run to take a 17-7 lead to seemingly put the game out of reach.
However, Northshore responded with a run of its own, this time an 8-0 spurt to get as close as 18-17 before the Cubs scored seven of the next 10 points to take a 1-0 advantage in the match.
Riding the momentum of the game one win, Mount Carmel broke out to a quick 12-3 advantage in game two, putting Northshore away 25-11. The Cubs put the match away with an easy game three victory.
“The match started rough,” Holzman said. “But I think as we got things going, we all started to get the hang of it and started playing our game. It’s all about getting used to playing with each other. I thought our blocking was strong throughout the entire match.
“Early in the season one of our biggest goals is to just try and build that connection with your teammates that you need if you want to make a deep playoff run. We have a lot of experience coming back from last year; we just need some time in these early matches to get back into our groove.”
The Cubs remain on the road on Thursday when they take on Metairie Park Country Day while Northshore welcomes Dominican to Slidell, also on Thursday.
“We are an extremely young team,” McCormick said. “Look at the roster, there are only two seniors, so there are going to be a lot of young players that are going to have to step up if we are going to be successful. We have a very tough pre-district schedule, but hopefully we can grow up quickly and be ready for the start of league play.”