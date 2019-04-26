The importance of getting off to a fast start in the opening round of the Division I baseball state playoffs was not lost upon the victors or the vanquished following Jesuit’s 2-1 victory against Holy Cross Friday night at John Ryan Stadium.
With Will Hellmers and Lance Lauve locked into an impressive pitching duel that featured only six collective hits, the host Blue Jays scratched out single runs in the second and third innings which proved enough to back six no-hit innings by Hellmers that paved the way for a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three regional series between these Catholic League rivals.
Eighth-seeded Jesuit (23-10) can end the series with a victory in Game 2 on Saturday scheduled for 3 p.m. at Ryan while ninth-seeded Holy Cross (14-16) must defeat the Blue Jays twice to advance to the Division I quarterfinals series against top-seed Catholic of Baton Rouge.
Game 3 if necessary between these teams that split their two-game regular season series is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at Ryan.
“Winning the first game is huge in a three-game series especially against a team like Holy Cross which has good pitching,’’ Hellmers said after striking out eight and walking three in finishing with a two-hitter. “It’s hard to win two games in one day, so we definitely have the advantage.’’
Hellmers (8-2) opened with six no-hit innings before surrendering a leadoff double by Holy Cross third baseman Nico Saltaformaggio to start the seventh. Second baseman Adrian Aguilar followed a Holy Cross fly out with a RBI-single to center before Hellmers retired the Tigers final two batters on a grounder to first and a fly out to center field.
“It was a fun night on the mound,’’ Hellmers said of a game that lasted only one hour, 20 minutes. “Everything truly was working, fastball, curve and change(up). We got up there, worked quickly and worked efficiently.’’
“I thought it was a well-pitched game by both sides,’’ Jesuit coach Kenny Goodlett said. “I’m very pleased with Will Hellmers and his outing. The guys have a lot of confidence when he’s on the mound. He seemed confident as well.’’
Lauve (4-4) retired Jesuit’s final seven batters in order to finish with a six-inning four-hitter in which he struck out four, walked four and hit two batters.
The Blue Jays scored single runs in the bottom of the second and third innings while collecting their first three hits off Lauve.
A RBI-double by center fielder Luke Eccles with one out in the second scored designated hitter Joel Guerra with the game’s first run. Guerra was hit by a pitch with one out and advanced a base on a ground ball prior to Eccles’ liner into left field.
Hellmers and right fielder Zack Casebonne led off the third with infield singles to short before third baseman Tripp Haddad was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Courtesy runner Eddy Seoane then scored from third on a double-play grounder before Lauve ended the threat with a flyout to center field.
“We knew it was going to be low scoring and a close ballgame,’’ Holy Cross coach Trey Guillot said. “Unfortunately, we came out on the shorter end of it. We knew it was going to be tough especially with Hellmers on the mound. He’s tough. We just couldn’t get a hit.’’
But the Tigers, Division I state semifinalists last season, are undaunted.
“I told our guys that this doesn’t change anything,’’ Guillot said. “We’ve got to win two games. Whether it was one today or two (on Saturday). We just lost any wiggle room. But the task doesn’t change. We’ve just got to do it one game at a time.’’
Right-handers Brenden Berggren (6-2) of Jesuit and Christian Welch (4-1) of Holy Cross are scheduled to start game two.
“We knew we had to come out here and handle our business, and that’s what we wound up doing,’’ said Eccles, a state champion wrestler at 126 pounds for Jesuit and the lone player to collect multiple hits on Saturday. “Of course, our mentality coming into every game is to play (hard for) seven full innings. Now we’ve got to give 100 percent again and maintain our edge.’’
“It was important (to win),’’ Goodlett said. “Every game is important in a series. We were only thinking of about game one and now we’re only thinking about game two. But it was important to win this game because you always want to get off on the right foot and gain some confidence.’’
DIVISION I REGIONAL SERIES
Jesuit 2, Holy Cross 1
Holy Cross 000 000 1 – 1-2-0
Jesuit 011 000 x – 2-4-0
Top hitters: Holy Cross – Nico Saltaformaggio 1-2, 2B, RS; Adrian Aguilar 1-3, RBI. Jesuit – Luke Eccles 2-3, 2B, RBI; Zack Casebonne 1-2; Will Hellmers 1-3.
Winning pitcher: Will Helmers, Jesuit, 8-2. Losing pitcher: Lance Lauve, Holy Cross, 4-4.
Team records: Jesuit, 23-10, leads the best-of-three series, 1-0; Holy Cross 14-16.