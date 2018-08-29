In terms of the standard St. Paul's has set over the past decade, 2017 was a down year.
There was no District 6-5A championship, and the Wolves finished 7-5.
Heading into the 2018 season, there are plenty of unanswered questions for Ken Sears’ squad as St. Paul’s looks to climb back to the top of the district.
“Camp was fantastic for us, and I really like where we are as a team heading into the season,” Sears said. “One of the biggest things I loved was the leadership shown by this senior class. They have really stepped up and taken ownership of this team. All the kids gave tremendous effort throughout.
“As we progress toward the start of the regular season, I really like where we are. I thought we had a great summer in terms of strength and conditioning. Of course once you put on pads you are going to be looking for opportunities to get better.”
Senior Jack Mashburn is slated to start his first full season under center. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Mashburn was a jack of all trades a season ago for the Wolves, seeing time under center (1,501 yards passing and six touchdowns), in the backfield (365 yards rushing and five touchdowns) and at wide receiver (297 yards and a touchdown).
“Jack has a tremendous skill level,” Sears said of his senior quarterback. “He really came on for us late in the year (last season). He’s a big body at 6-4, but he can also run in addition to his threat to throw the football. The great thing about Jack is that he is one of those guys that gets better every week. You could see the progression he made during the spring and summer, too.
“With his skill set, I believe we will be able to do multiple things. He certainly presents a threat.”
Seniors Nick Stanton and Will Robinson are the two leading returning receivers for the Wolves and will serve as Mashburn’s top targets. Stanton hauled in 34 passes for 484 yards and three touchdowns last season, while in limited action Robinson had 370 yards receiving on 28 catches to go along with five touchdowns.
“Nick is probably the most experienced guy that we have coming back,” Sears said. “He’s a 6-4 kid that is a big target and did a tremendous job, specifically in the second half of last season. He is starting to figure it out. He realized that if he put his foot up the field and goes, that he is a big guy that is hard to tackle.
“Will (Robinson) is coming back in the slot and brings a tremendous amount of speed and physicality.”
Junior Wayne Galloway will also see playing time at wide receiver as well as on the other side of the ball at the safety position. Mason Impastato will also compete for playing time at wide receiver.
In the backfield, Corey Williamson, one of the best in the history of the school, is gone to graduation. Williamson rushed for 1,000 yards on 210 carries and found the end zone 13 times.
“With him starting for four years, Corey gave you a tremendous sense of comfortability,” Sears said. “Going forward though, the guys that we have coming up and getting ready to compete really get me excited. Junior Carter Elie is a tough, physical back, and he will probably start things off for us. Another junior, Mica’h Crockett had a great spring for us. He brings us speed and vision.
“Sophomore Mitchell Smith brings a different style when he enters the field for us, too. Then you can also see Impastato in the backfield. Those four guys will give us a potent threat.”
Saying he has one of the biggest offensive lines he has ever had at St. Paul’s, Sears says he expects some big things from his kids in the trenches.
“It’s the strength of our team,” he said.
Owen Hnatyshyn is returning at one of the tackle spots; Matthew Algero is slated to start at guard, with Jared Kreeger making the move to the center position. Bear Palazzo will be starting at the other tackle position, with Jeb Juge starting at the other guard spot.
“Tremendous size that can move,” Sears said of his line. “It hopefully provides us with the ability to throw the football with some efficiency this upcoming season in addition to being a threat in the rushing game.”
Up front on the defense line, junior Michael Crockett returns to anchor the unit.
“Michael is a savvy player that brings tremendous speed and strength off the edge,” Sears said.
Senior Jordan Eberts returns at the nose tackle position and will be backed up by senior Chandara Kim. At the other defensive end position, Gavin Clayton and Thomas Rushing will be in the mix for the starting spot. Jacob Frolich and Spencer Fox will also play up front at defensive end.
The linebacking corps will consist of Austin Holincheck, Ian McCarthy, Michael Philippe at middle inside linebacker and Kyle Conigliaro and Connor Eikel at the "hammer" (linebacker/defensive back mix).
Cade Manint will start at one of the corner positions, flanked by Michael Ward on the other side. Senior Robert Buquoi returns to anchor the secondary at free safety.