It takes a little over five minutes for Archbishop Hannan senior Mikayla Boyer to strap the brace on her surgically repaired left knee.
That time will be well worth it if it means she and her teammates are hoisting the Division IV state volleyball championship trophy in November.
Boyer makes her triumphant return to the court this year after sitting out all of the 2017 season because of a torn ACL.
“This team just feels safe with (Boyer) back on the court,” senior setter Grace Lagalante said. “She’s always all over the court. You can always count on her to make the play.”
Boyer’s head coach, Rebekka Bonnafee, echoed Lagalante’s sentiments.
“Mikayla’s return makes us a better volleyball team in so many ways,” she said. “She can do it all. She can play defense; she can hit; she can block; and she can set if that is needed, too. She is just so smart of a volleyball player. What I love the most about her is that she sees the entire court now before she hits. That’s not even talking about how great of a leader off the court she is.
"I was sad for her last year because you don’t ever want to see anyone lose a year of eligibility ... Especially for a player like Mikayla, who is just all in in everything she does.”
She sat on the sidelines a year ago as her teammates reached the state semifinals, only to lose to rival Pope John Paul II, but Boyer said the knowledge that she would return to the court drove her to keep a positive attitude.
“I tried to do whatever I could off the court,” she said. “In 2017, my role was to be the biggest cheerleader on the sidelines for my team. That’s the approach I took, just a different role. I tried to stay positive. Now I’m back on the court.
“During my rehab I would review tapes of practices to analyze what I was doing wrong and what I was doing right on the court. This summer, there was this one practice where everything fell into place. During my club season and particularly in nationals, everything just seemed like it was coming back to me. That’s when I knew I was back to 100 percent.”
While her role changed during her injured junior year from player to cheerleader, Boyer said she grew as a player from simply watching the game.
“Watching from the sidelines mixed with me playing more beach volleyball has made me a better overall volleyball player,” she said. “When you are on the sidelines and are paying attention, you can see so much in regards to open shots that maybe you don’t see when you are in the heat of the moment.
"Now I think I have a better understanding of the whole court and hopefully I can translate that to my performance when I get out there.”
Boyer, who has a verbal commitment to Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama, is joined by LSU commit Allee Morris and University of Memphis commit Mia Migliore. That trio, along with Lagalante returning at setter, makes the Hawks the favorite to perhaps dethrone cross-parish rival Pope John Paul II from the top of Division IV.
“There is more urgency now because this is my last year in a Hannan uniform. What you have to realize is that it's one game at a time. If you start thinking about the Pontchartrain Center and the state tournament in August and September, you will lose yourself. Focus on the present, what you can control now,” she said.
Bonnafee said the entire program is embracing the “state championship contender” expectations heading into the 2018 season.
“We were right there last year without Mikayla,” Bonnafee said. “If one more thing goes our way, we are right there. Is Mikayla that one more thing? I hope so.”