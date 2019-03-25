On a night filled with odd occurrences, the Country Day Cajuns turned in quite the performance to get past Episcopal on Monday night at Tulane's Turchin stadium.
Justin Ibieta went 2 for 3 with an RBI triple. As a pitcher, he also struck out four in just less than four innings to help the Cajuns gain a 4-1 victory.
The Cajuns (4-3) also got a strong performances from reliever Robert Bridgewater who threw 2.1 innings. Country Day also got some help from wild pitches in the sixth inning to increase its lead.
It was a nice outcome for the Cajuns on a night when the game was delayed more than an hour because of lightning despite it failed to rain.
“I was extremely proud of the pitching performances today,” Cajuns coach Tommy Mathews said. “Justin Ibieta is our No. 1, but he’s been away since he just won the state championship in basketball two weeks ago. He had to do two quarterback camps to get the stars (rankings), since he’s heavily recruited as a quarterback.
"As a result, he’s only been with us for about four days. He’s had one batting practice and in two games he’s hit two home runs and got his second triple Monday. He also has a double and almost hit for the cycle the last game. He’s just a tremendous athlete. You saw what he did on the mound, and he made a huge play at shortstop that was just unbelievable.”
Make no mistake, it wasn’t just Ibieta that earned Matthews' praise.
“What can I say about Robert Bridgewater,” he said. “He’s just unbelievable. He came in and had to pitch four or five innings with a rain delay, and he still went back out there and threw nothing but strikes and kept them off balance.
"Our fielding was outstanding as well and our catcher was tremendous. Getting a win in a big ballpark (like Turchin), for him to do such a great job throwing guys out all over the place is outstanding. I’m extremely proud of the complete game we had all around.”
Episcopal (11-5) did what they could on the mound picking up 11 strikeouts from their three pitchers, however it wasn’t enough to overcome two errors and several wild pitches that scored two scores.
“It’s just inconsistency with our team right now,” Episcopal coach Travis Bourgeois said. “About every third game we have some issues. We’re failing to put all three phases of the game together. Our pitcher threw well enough to win today, but unfortunately we had a few miscues on defense and didn’t get into a hitting groove. You have to give Ibieta and Bridgewater credit keeping our guys off balance and making big pitches when they needed it. It’s great experience for us, but we have to improve some things and get better the rest of the way.”