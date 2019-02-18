Final New Orleans Area
Boys Basketball District Standings
Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.
(Results through Sunday, Feb. 17; *Denotes not competing for district championship; **Remaining games cancelled.)
District 6-5A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Ponchatoula 25-6 12-2
x-Slidell 24-8 12-2
Covington 25-9 10-4
Northshore 15-17 8-6
Hammond 17-13 7-7
St. Paul’s 16-17 5-9
Mandeville 11-19 2-12
Fontainebleau 5-25 0-14
District 7-5A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Thibodaux 28-2 12-0
Hahnville 20-13 8-4
Terrebonne 19-15 6-6
H.L. Bourgeois 17-14 6-6
Destrehan 21-11 5-7
East St. John 9-24 4-8
Central Lafourche 6-22 1-11
District 8-5A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Bonnabel 25-5 7-0
Landry-Walker 22-9 6-1
West Jefferson 22-10 5-2
East Jefferson 16-14 4-3
Chalmette 16-17 3-4
Higgins 7-15 2-5
Ehret 8-23 1-6
Grace King 7-25 0-7
District 9-5A
Team Overall Dist.
x-St. Augustine 28-4 10-2
x-Holy Cross 27-6 10-2
Jesuit 28-6 8-4
Brother Martin 17-16 6-6
John Curtis 13-15 4-8
Rummel 9-24 3-9
Shaw 13-19 1-11
District 8-4A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Lakeshore 26-4 7-2
Salmen 21-12 6-3
Franklinton 18-13 5-4
Pearl River 18-15 0-9
District 9-4A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Karr 13-18 4-0
Warren Easton 23-9 3-1
Helen Cox 7-23 2-2
McMain 16-17 1-3
Belle Chasse 8-20 0-4
District 10-4A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Carver 20-12 4-1
Kennedy 18-15 3-2
McDonogh 35 11-19 3-2
NOMMA 13-9 2-3
Ben Franklin 4-19 2-3
Riverdale 3-19 0-5
Note: Carver, Kennedy’s Feb. 12 district game was ruled a double forfeit by the LHSAA.
District 7-3A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Hannan 18-13 6-2
Albany 19-15 4-4
Loranger 14-20 4-4
Bogalusa 12-16 3-5
Jewel Sumner 11-15 3-5
District 9-3A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Sophie Wright 29-3 5-0
KIPP Renaissance 10-16 4-1
Thomas Jefferson 15-12 3-2
Cohen 6-22 2-3
Abramson-Sci 3-23 0-4
International-N.O. 4-15 0-4
District 10-3A
Team Overall Dist.
x-De La Salle 19-9 6-2
Donaldsonville 22-10 5-3
Lusher 20-11 5-3
St. James 14-20 4-4
St. Charles Catholic 11-16 0-8
*Haynes 6-13 0-0
District 9-2A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Amite 12-15 8-0
Independence 15-8 6-2
Northlake Christian 6-20 4-4
Pope John Paul II 14-15 2-6
Pine 0-31 0-8
District 11-2A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Riverside 14-16 3-0
Country Day 21-11 2-1
M.L. King 23-13 1-2
Livingston 15-13 0-3
*Patrick Taylor 11-9 0-0
District 12-2A
Team Overall Dist.
x-Newman 14-8 2-0
South Plaquemines 18-16 1-1
Fisher 2-13 0-2
*Einstein 7-19 0-0
District 8-1A
Team Overall Dist.
x-KIPP B.T. Washington 20-14 3-0
Varnado 14-16 2-1
St. Martin’s 13-9 1-1
Houma Christian 5-18 1-1
West St. John 9-20 0-1
Clark 8-14 0-1
Ecole Classique 5-9 0-1
Covenant Christian 2-22 0-1
Ridgewood 0-13 0-0
Note: District 8-1A played a district tournament to determine a champion on Feb. 13-15 rather than play a district schedule.
District 7-B
Team Overall Dist.
x-Crescent City 23-13 7-0
Runnels 30-14 5-3
Holden 23-14 4-3
Mount Hermon 9-25 3-5
Kenner Discovery 8-18 1-5
Maurepas 8-22 1-5
*Morris Jeff 1-3 0-0
District 8-C
Team Overall Dist.
x-Jehovah-Jireh 34-6 4-0
Family Christian 13-28 2-2
Christ Episcopal 7-14 1-2
LSD 1-4 0-3
**Brighton 0-4 0-0
District 9-C
Team Overall Dist.
x-Phoenix 18-10 4-0
Grand Isle 8-12 2-2
Lutheran 1-11 0-4