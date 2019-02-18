Final New Orleans Area

Boys Basketball District Standings

 

Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.

(Results through Sunday, Feb. 17; *Denotes not competing for district championship; **Remaining games cancelled.)

 

District 6-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

x-Ponchatoula                         25-6           12-2

x-Slidell                                  24-8           12-2

Covington                               25-9           10-4

Northshore                             15-17           8-6

Hammond                              17-13           7-7

St. Paul’s                                16-17          5-9

Mandeville                             11-19           2-12

Fontainebleau                        5-25            0-14

District 7-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

x-Thibodaux                            28-2           12-0

Hahnville                                20-13          8-4

Terrebonne                             19-15          6-6

H.L. Bourgeois                        17-14          6-6

Destrehan                               21-11          5-7

East St. John                           9-24           4-8

Central Lafourche                    6-22           1-11

District 8-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

x-Bonnabel                              25-5            7-0

Landry-Walker                          22-9           6-1

West Jefferson                        22-10           5-2

East Jefferson                         16-14          4-3

Chalmette                               16-17          3-4

Higgins                                   7-15            2-5

Ehret                                       8-23           1-6

Grace King                              7-25            0-7

District 9-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

x-St. Augustine                       28-4           10-2

x-Holy Cross                           27-6           10-2

Jesuit                                     28-6           8-4

Brother Martin                       17-16          6-6

John Curtis                            13-15           4-8

Rummel                                  9-24           3-9

Shaw                                     13-19          1-11

District 8-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

x-Lakeshore                            26-4           7-2

Salmen                                   21-12         6-3

Franklinton                              18-13         5-4

Pearl River                               18-15         0-9

District 9-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

x-Karr                                     13-18          4-0

Warren Easton                          23-9           3-1

Helen Cox                                7-23            2-2

McMain                                    16-17          1-3

Belle Chasse                             8-20           0-4

District 10-4A

Team                                      Overall       Dist.

x-Carver                                  20-12          4-1

Kennedy                                  18-15          3-2

McDonogh 35                          11-19           3-2

NOMMA                                   13-9            2-3

Ben Franklin                            4-19            2-3

Riverdale                                3-19            0-5

Note: Carver, Kennedy’s Feb. 12 district game was ruled a double forfeit by the LHSAA.

District 7-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

x-Hannan                               18-13          6-2

Albany                                    19-15          4-4

Loranger                                 14-20          4-4

Bogalusa                                 12-16          3-5

Jewel Sumner                        11-15           3-5

District 9-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

x-Sophie Wright                      29-3           5-0   

KIPP Renaissance                   10-16          4-1

Thomas Jefferson                   15-12          3-2

Cohen                                    6-22           2-3

Abramson-Sci                         3-23            0-4   

International-N.O.                  4-15            0-4

District 10-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

x-De La Salle                          19-9            6-2

Donaldsonville                        22-10           5-3

Lusher                                    20-11          5-3

St. James                               14-20          4-4

St. Charles Catholic                11-16           0-8

*Haynes                                  6-13           0-0

District 9-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

x-Amite                                   12-15          8-0

Independence                          15-8            6-2

Northlake Christian                   6-20           4-4

Pope John Paul II                     14-15          2-6

Pine                                        0-31            0-8

District 11-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

x-Riverside                              14-16          3-0

Country Day                           21-11           2-1

M.L. King                                23-13          1-2

Livingston                              15-13           0-3

*Patrick Taylor                        11-9            0-0

District 12-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

x-Newman                              14-8            2-0

South Plaquemines                  18-16          1-1

Fisher                                     2-13            0-2

*Einstein                                 7-19            0-0

District 8-1A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

x-KIPP B.T. Washington            20-14         3-0

Varnado                                  14-16         2-1

St. Martin’s                             13-9           1-1

Houma Christian                      5-18          1-1

West St. John                          9-20           0-1

Clark                                      8-14            0-1

Ecole Classique                        5-9             0-1

Covenant Christian                  2-22            0-1

Ridgewood                              0-13            0-0

Note: District 8-1A played a district tournament to determine a champion on Feb. 13-15 rather than play a district schedule.

District 7-B

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

x-Crescent City                        23-13        7-0

Runnels                                  30-14         5-3

Holden                                   23-14          4-3

Mount Hermon                        9-25           3-5

Kenner Discovery                    8-18            1-5

Maurepas                               8-22            1-5

*Morris Jeff                             1-3             0-0

District 8-C

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

x-Jehovah-Jireh                       34-6            4-0

Family Christian                      13-28           2-2

Christ Episcopal                       7-14            1-2

LSD                                        1-4              0-3

**Brighton                              0-4             0-0

District 9-C

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

x-Phoenix                               18-10          4-0

Grand Isle                               8-12           2-2

Lutheran                                 1-11           0-4

 

View comments