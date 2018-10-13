Burt Reynolds may no longer be with us, but Saturday afternoon at Pan Am Stadium, "Smokey and the Bandit" could be seen all afternoon.
Terrell “Smoke” Brown ran for 107 yards and four touchdowns while Kellin Burrle had two interceptions including an interception for a touchdown and Helen Cox defeated John F. Kennedy 48-21 to spoil Kennedy’s homecoming.
Hellen Cox (5-2) got big help from Brown and Burrle’s supporting cast as well as the Cougars rushed for 200 yards as a team and forced 4 turnovers in total. Though pleased with a win, head coach Skip Lamothe was displeased in his team’s discipline, as Hellen Cox picked up 12 penalties for 105 yards.
“We’ve still got a lot of work to do,” he said. “We executed somethings good but the penalties are a problem and we weren’t as fundamental as I wanted us to be. We came out and won big but we still have some things that we need to do better.”
Kennedy (1-6) was its own worst enemy, as it fumbled four times, losing two, threw two interceptions and committed 11 penalties for 75 yards.
Coach Earle Cagey was disappointed in his team’s play, but gave Helen Cox credit.
“First and foremost we did not come out here and play John F. Kennedy football,” he said. “Second of all, coach Skip Lamothe has been doing a great job. Helen Cox has been on the come up. There’s a lot of things that they did that we saw during the week but we just didn’t react to certain things. My hat goes off to Helen Cox and coach Skip.”
Kennedy fumbled the ball on its first possession, giving Cox a short field to work with. That helped set up an easy 9-yard touchdown run for Brown to go up 7-0.
Kennedy responded later in the first quarter when they marched all the way down to the Cox 9-yard line. Kennedy was then called for three consecutive penalties, pushing them back to the 34. It wasn’t enough to stop quarterback Marlon Junior from completing a perfect placed pass into double coverage to John Ross in the end zone for a touchdown to tie the game.
After that, it was all Helen Cox.
Brown needed only needed two plays to move 72 yards, breaking off consecutive runs of 37 and 35 yards, the final run for a touchdown.
JFK went three-and-out on its next possession and on the punt attempt the snap sailed high and backward to its own 8-yard line. Brown scored on the next play to stretch the lead to 14.
On Kennedy’s next possession, Burrle perfectly read Junior’s pass and swooped in for the interception, taking it back 41 yards for the score.
Colby Johnson added a 2-yard touchdown in the quarter and the Cougars kept piling it on in the second half on the way to the win.