It was perhaps closer than expected, and Jesuit gave John Curtis everything it wanted and more — but the Patriots are moving on to the second round of the Division I playoffs.
Collin Guggenheim threw two touchdown passes, John Curtis’ defense had key stops when they needed them and the top-seeded Patriots held off the eighth-seeded Jesuit Blue Jays 27-14 to advance to the semifinals.
Curtis will face Evangel for a berth in the state championship game.
On Friday night, Curtis (11-0) nearly let Jesuit into the game several times, giving the ball away with two interceptions, committing 15 penalties and allowing the Blue Jays to get down to the 1-yard line on two occasions before stopping them on fourth down both possessions helping preserve a win.
The Patriots were also playing without leading rusher Corey Wren, who was out with the flu. Coach J.T. Curtis was still complimentary of his team, even after what looked like a sluggish victory.
“Jesuit is a good football team,” Curtis said. “(Quarterback Robert) McMahon can throw the football and they have receivers that can do some good things, so I was pleased with how our defense played. They had some plays but they’re a good team, so you’ve got to give them credit for that.”
The Blue Jays (6-6) did manage to score two late touchdowns, both converted runs from the 1-yard line. Had they come away with scores on the other two goal-line possessions, they might've pulled off the upset. They were undone, however, by two lost fumbles and missed opportunities.
“I’m really proud of our team,” Jesuit coach Mark Songy said. “Our seniors played really well all year long. We were good on defense but we struggled a little bit on offense. John Curtis had a great football team, and they deserve to be congratulated on the win, and our guys played hard. I’m proud of them.”
Curtis got things rolling on their first possession with a six-play, 61-yard drive that got started with a huge 34 yard pass from Guggenheim to Lance Williams. Five plays later, Ma’khi Smith finished things off with an 8-yard touchdown scamper to put the Patriots on the board.
Two possessions later, Guggenheim set the pace on the first play of the drive, taking off for 50 yards down to the 21-yard line. Three plays later, Guggenheim found Williams from 17 yards out to get yet another touchdown and extend the lead to 14.
Curtis picked up two field goals by Austin McCready in the second and third quarters to go up 20-0.
Jesuit then fumbled on a punt return, giving the Patriots the ball at the 12-yard line, where Guggenheim found Javon Davis for another scoring strike.
Jesuit picked up a score on the next possession when Brayton Whittington punched it in from the 1. Curtis fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and McMahon scored on a TD run, but it was too little, too late.