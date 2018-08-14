NO.rummeljesuit007.101417.jpg
Rummel quarterback Chandler Fields (18) throws against Jesuit Friday, October 13, 2017 at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

 ADVOCATE PHOTO BY A.J. SISCO

Editor’s note: Coaches may contact Rod Walker at rwalker@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com concerning errors or omissions.

Wednesday, Aug. 15

John Curtis at St. Paul’s, 5:30 p.m.

Helen Cox vs. Rummel at Joe Yenni, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 16

KIPP Renaissance vs. KIPP Booker T. Washington at Harrell Playground, 3:30 p.m.

McDonogh 35 vs. Jesuit at Tad Gormley, 5 p.m.

Pope John Paul II, Thomas Jefferson, Country Day at Country Day, 5 p.m.

West St. John at Lutcher, 5 p.m.

Holy Cross at Mandeville, 5:30 p.m.

Slidell, Live Oak, Franklinton at Franklinton, 5:30 p.m.

Karr at East St. John, 6 p.m.

Ponchatoula at East Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Chalmette at Hannan, 6 p.m.

Bogalusa at Fontainebleau, 6 p.m.

Haynes at St. Martin’s, TBD

Hammond vs. Lakeshore, TBD

Friday, Aug. 17

Abramson Sci vs. Avoyelles at Moreauville, 4:30 p.m.

Landry-Walker vs. St. Augustine at Tad Gormley, 5 p.m.

Northshore at Hahnville, 5:30 p.m.

Belle Chasse at West Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Salmen at Destrehan, 5:30 p.m.

South Plaquemines vs. Bonnabel at Joe Yenni, 6 p.m.

Fisher, Kenner Discovery, Ben Franklin at Muss Bertolino, 6 p.m.

Lusher, Grace King, Abramson Sci at Joe Brown Victory Field, 6 p.m.

Ellender at Riverside, 6 p.m.

South Terrebonne at Thibodaux, 6 p.m.

Newman at St. Thomas Aquinas, TBA

