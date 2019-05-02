Trey Guillot is still searching for consistent performance out of his Holy Cross baseball team, and in the first week of May, he’s quickly running out of time.
But still alive at this point in the season, superior execution over the span of 24 hours can sometimes overpower a program that played consistently over the span of three months.
“At this point of the season, we just need to be hot for one weekend,” the first-year head coach said. “When you play as many games as you do in Class 5A, sometimes three or four in a week during the season, sometimes you feel like you’re trying to find that consistency, and we never did all year.
“But we feel we’re at a high point right now where we can do it. We’re one good weekend from being in the semifinals.”
On Friday, Guillot’s No. 9-seeded Tigers (16-16) will face top-ranked Catholic-B.R. (24-9) for the first meeting in a three-game series that will take place Friday and Saturday at Grizzly Field in Baton Rouge. Each of the past two years, both Holy Cross and Catholic have made their ways to the Division I state semifinals, even meeting in Sulphur in the 2017 semis.
This year, there can only be one, and the numbers certainly don’t favor Guillot’s Tigers, who had to win two games in the span of five hours last Saturday against rival Jesuit just to stay alive and push their record back to .500.
Just a month ago, they controlled their own destiny in the race for a Catholic League title, sitting at 4-1, having just beaten eventual champs Brother Martin handily, 6-1. In the 10 games since, they’re just 4-6 and have scored more than three runs in a game just twice, both against No. 7 John Curtis to end the regular season. During that span, Holy Cross has averaged 2.7 runs per game while relying heavily on their pitching staff, who surrendered three total runs against the Blue Jays last weekend in three games all decided by a single run.
In contrast, they face they hottest team in the Division I bracket this weekend in Catholic, who has won 14 of its last 15 games while scoring double-digit runs in seven of those contests.
“We’ve got to find ways to score more runs (against Catholic),” Guillot said. “It’s unrealistic to expect our pitching to do what they did last weekend every weekend, but it was good to see if happen. Really, we need to see that consistent effort where we’re locked in from the beginning and limit mistakes to try and create some opportunities for ourselves best we can.
“But I’ve been telling our guys all year that it’s not about who we play. It’s about how we play. The records get thrown out the window at this point, and the intensity gets ramped up because of the playoffs. It’ll all come down to whether we can play well or not.”
These teams faced off early in the regular season on Feb. 23 in a 7-6 Catholic victory where Guillot’s Tigers fell behind early but managed to scrape across several runs late. The team’s coach said he cares little about the minor details of a game from so long ago, but it’s still some evidence that the Tigers aren’t necessarily as outmatched as the numbers might signal.
On the mound, sophomore starter Chandler Welch flashed his brilliance against Jesuit, spinning a one-hit complete game shutout, followed by Nico Saltaformaggio’s one-run performance over 6 1/3 frames in the decisive third game against the Blue Jays. Saltaformaggio, the team’s No. 3 starter who’s best known for his power as the team’s three-hole hitter, has shown his ability to change games with his bat throughout the regular season – including his walk-off homer against Jesuit in the regular season.
The Tigers are especially young this year, having lost six seniors from last year’s semifinalist squad, but enough of Guillot’s stars have been around the program’s deep runs each of the past two years that he’s not worried about the moments being too big come Friday, when they play a double-header at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. before a possible third game on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Still, his boys will have to put together two of its first true complete performances to have a shot.
“I’ve talked all year that if we ever put it all together, we’re going to be scary,” he said. “We just haven’t always performed well, and sometimes that’s because you’re just young, but 32 games in, we’re not that young anymore. If all this has hardened us and made us stronger, it’ll all be worth it.
“I’m not exactly sure how we’re going to come out and play, but I have no doubt we’re going to come out and compete.”