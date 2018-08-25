It wasn't Guy LeCompte’s intention to become a football coach.
His initial career path, in fact, came in restaurant management following graduation from LSU with a business administration degree and a minor in mathematics.
It took another five years before LeCompte innocently enough discovered his calling when he ditched his restauranteur status to take a job as a fledgling chemistry teacher and novice football coach at Hannan High School then located in Meraux.
The plan then for this one-time reserve running back at Shaw was to teach while he finished academic prerequisites for a switch into medicine. But an assistant coaching vacancy on the football staff squashed that idea.
“I coached football that first year, and it became a passion,’’ LeCompte recalls. “What a turnaround. You know they say if you do what you enjoy, you never work a day in your life. And that’s certainly been the case.’’
The 49-year-old LeCompte now finds himself in yet another turnaround as the new head football coach at Holy Cross where school officials are banking on his passion and football acumen to restore the Tigers into a Catholic League power.
LeCompte operates in a much simpler, more defined yet less grandiose manner, particularly off of the field, where the results he produced at Mandeville speak for themselves.
The Skippers advanced to the state playoffs 11 times in as many seasons under LeCompte’s direction. His teams won or shared four district championships and made trips to the Class 5A state semifinals in 2011, 2012 and 2015, in addition to a Class 4A state championship he helped Salmen win in 2000 as offensive coordinator.
“I didn’t go to college to go into education,’’ LeCompte said. “That was not my original path. I was in business prior to coaching. So my main motivating factor (in switching) was that you get to use a sport, in this case football, as a motivating factor for kids to get these guys to be better people.
“We want to raise responsible, high character, productive citizens. My big thing is I want the guys I coached to be good fathers and good husbands, especially in today’s world where for whatever reasons it seems like we can use more of that.
“Having been in education for a while now (24 years), sometimes (people) lose sight of that and they start focusing mostly on winning games. Our priority is to have a positive impact on our teenagers. I know that coaches have had that effect on me when I was younger. So maybe we can add to somebody’s life later down the road.’’
The blueprint LeCompte follows he learned in seven years of working alongside Bill Stubbs and then Jerry Leonard at Salmen. LeCompte said Stubbs, who won three state titles at Salmen plus a fourth at Riverside, “had the greatest influence on me as a head coach by far. Still today he’s one of my best friends. We share many of the same philosophies.’’
The LeCompte methodology, which produced a 93-40 record at Mandeville, does not involve discussing wins and losses, but rather focusing on a process for achieving success.
“We try to hang our hat on fundamentals,’’ LeCompte said. “We want to do little things right. That would be my biggest point of emphasis ... and we try to identify the strengths of the players we have and play to their strengths. We ask them to do what they’re capable of rather than focusing on what they’re not (capable).
“Rather than complain about what we don’t have, we want to focus on what we do have. We want the experience to be good for the kids. You know you’re only young once. So we try to push them to accomplish those character and responsibility traits.
“But we also want this to be a great time in their life so when they get to be our age that they reflect back on it and say, ‘I’m really glad we played for those coaches and that school.’ So that’s what we want to hang our hat on, really.’’
For illustration, he invokes an analogy he learned while in private business.
“In the business world there is a saying, that if you watch the pennies, the dollars take care of themselves,’’ LeCompte said. “So we try to focus on the little things, with character being at the top of the charts. If we have good character, which affects your attitude and your effort and your attention to detail, those are the areas we focus on rather than wins.
“We’re going to focus on the effort. Was (a player’s) effort good? You’re not going to get upset with a kid who’s diving to make a tackle or a play on the ball and not making the play. How can you? You can’t because his effort was phenomenal.
“So we’re going to focus on the effort of the individual and the character of the boy. Mistakes are going to be made. They’re not trying to make them. We’re not going to be motivated by the scoreboard in our favor or against our favor. This is going to be about what we are doing at any point and on a particular play. Again, it’s about the effort, the effort. Attitude and effort.’’
The Tigers appear to have taken heed in the five months since LeCompte was chosen to succeed Eric Rebaudo as coach in late March. LeCompte also was named Holy Cross athletic director, similar to the role in which he served at Mandeville before resigning as football coach 11 days before the 2017 season.
Although LeCompte finished the school year as a teacher and athletic director at Mandeville, his sudden and surprising resignation as football coach accompanied a lawsuit he filed just days before resigning that challenged the St. Tammany Parish School Board for ignoring allegations made by he and others of toxic mold contaminating Mandeville’s athletics field house.
LeCompte said the mold affected his health and threatened the well-being of others, including students, athletes and visitors to the facility. His stance drew praise from Mandeville parents and boosters.
“We see coach LeCompte as a Nick Saban,’’ senior safety Chase Rouzano, a team co-captain and three-year starter, said. “It’s a very pristine environment here. He’s brought in discipline. Everything he tells us to do, we’re doing. So we’re very confident going into the season.
“What’s going to make us go is this culture change that we’re going to have. It’s exciting. In the locker room, in the class room and on the field, we’ve got a huge culture change going on and we’re going to get there. We’re not going to take any steps back.’’
“He is as good as anybody I’ve ever coached with,’’ said Tigers defensive line coach Mike Baiamonte, a well-respected veteran assistant and holdover from the previous staff, who served as a longtime assistant and disciple with Ponchatoula, Shaw and West Jefferson coach Hank Tierney. “He is disciplined. He’s sound. Like all good coaches, he doesn’t overlook anything.’’
Tierney was head coach at Shaw when LeCompte played and has matched wits against him for two decades as coaching peers.
“I remember him being a tough guy’’ as a player, Tierney said. “I think very highly of him as a coach. Very, very highly. I never thought he had the best players (at Mandeville), but he did as good a job of coaching those kinds of kids as anybody I’ve ever seen. He never had the best players, but he always won.’’
LeCompte’s work as a proponent and mastermind of the spread offense or Air Raid Attack popularized by former Kentucky and Southeastern Louisiana coach Hal Mumme, which emphasizes short, quick passes dispensed among multiple receivers, has reached virtual legendary status in state coaching circles.
“He was the first guy in the spread era to use it in this area,’’ Tierney said. “None of us had ever used that. Guy brought it to the cutting edge though.
“When you played them, you had to be prepared because he was going to test your defense to make sure that you were lined up right and in position to defend every play on the field.’’
Xs and Os alone do not define LeCompte, however.
“The Catholic League is going to see how good of a coach he is,’’ Tierney said. “His kids play hard for him. He believes in discipline. He makes (the players) work hard. He does all of things that you should do as a good coach. I’m sure he’ll do a great job.’’
Holy Cross returns 14 starters, including eight on defense, from a 5-6 team that finished 4-2 and in a three-way tie for second with St. Augustine and Brother Martin behind John Curtis. The Tigers do have to replace their starting quarterback, leading rusher and top wide receiver.
“I’ve been blessed to be around some great coaches in my young career and coach Guy is another one of those coaches as far as being a great role model and a great leader,’’ said Tigers defensive coordinator Adam Giglio, a 2005 HC graduate and another staff holdover, who is beginning his fifth year in charge of directing the Tigers defenders.
“Not just as a football coach, but as a man. He’s a phenomenal man. He’s going to do some great things here at Holy Cross. So I’m excited about my school’s future. I’m excited about the young men in our locker room who have the opportunity to be coached by him.
“He’s going to bring some things to the table that are going to be different. It’s going to be exciting. And I’m not talking about Xs and Os. I’m talking about building young men, building character, building discipline, building accountability with our young men, second to none.
“Just in this short time, he’s affected my life, not just as a coach, but my life personally to a degree that I never thought would be possible. He’s a special person, a special human being. We’re very blessed to have him and he’s going to do some phenomenal things here at Holy Cross.’’