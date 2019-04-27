A decision John Curtis coach Jeff Curtis implemented Friday night paid a large role as the two-time state champions advanced to the next round of the Division I baseball playoffs Saturday at Mike Miley Stadium.
Reliever Michael Curtis held St. Augustine’s at bay over the final 2⅓ innings as the Patriots took an 8-5 roller-coaster win. The victory enabled Curtis to win the best-of-three series in two games.
Curtis, the No. 7 seed, advances to play District 9-5A champion Brother Martin, the No. 2 seed, in the quarterfinals in another best-of-3 series.
Coach Curtis pulled pitcher Curtis in Friday night’s 5-3 win with one out remaining in the last inning. Michael Curtis had thrown 33 pitches and state rules require a day of rest when a pitcher reaches 35.
Curtis entered Saturday’s game during the fifth inning when St. Augustine scored three runs to trim the Curtis margin to 6-5.
“Just another day in the league,” the Curtis coach said of the win against a district rival. “Every game is a grind. It’s a seven inning (game); who is going to flinch, who can respond and punch back.
“I’m extremely proud of our guys’ resiliency,” said Coach Curtis. “There were times they had the momentum and we had to get (the lead) back in our dugout and keep it there until the end.
“It was important for Michael to be available (with a lead).”
The sophomore right-hander effectively used his changeup to keep the Purple Knights off-balance, striking out three and inducing four ground ball outs.
“The off-speed was working and I was able to throw (their timing) off,” he said.
Fellow sophomore Richard Woodruff drove home three of the Patriots’ final four runs. He singled home two in the fourth inning giving Curtis its first lead of the game, 4-2. He walked with the bases loaded in the seventh inning as the Patriots’ stretched their lead from 6-5 to 8-5.
“I was just waiting for my pitch to hit,” said Woodruff, who also singled in the fourth. “I only had one strike each time, so I looked for something hard.”
St. Augustine scored three times in the fifth with the benefit on only one hit, an RBI single by Kabrel Johnson. An error, two batters hit by pitches and three walks created ample traffic on the bases.
Just as in Friday’s game, the Knights’ stranded 11 baserunners.
“We showed some fight when we were down 6-2, but we just couldn’t pull it out," said St. Augustine coach Alvin Robinson II, whose team finished 17-15 and at one point had a never-before-reached five-game Catholic League winning streak.
“I feel bad for our seniors,” he said. “We’ve turned (the program) around and they’ve been a big part of that.”
Amir Phillips followed Friday’s game-winning pinch hit, with two hits and a sacrifice fly. He is one of two Curtis seniors.
“Earlier in the season we lost a ton of one-run games and we weren’t getting those clutch at bats,” said coach Curtis. “I told ... these guys you are not sophomores anymore, you are juniors (in experience).”