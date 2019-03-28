Dominican scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning, then cut short a John Curtis rally to secure a 4-3 softball victory Thursday at Curtis.
In the final game of the regular season, the win gave Dominican (15-2, 6-0) its first District 9-5A championship. The Patriots (17-5) finished 3-3 in district play.
“It's the first time Dominican has won an undefeated district title since 2004,” Dominican coach Dawn Benoit said. “We had good pitching and got timely hits. We need to work on getting more base hits, a little more offense.
“But we're putting it all together, and hopefully in the next two weeks (start of state playoffs), we'll have everything combined.”
With two outs and the score tied 2-2 in the top of the seventh, Dominican put together what proved to be the winning rally against Patriots starter Remi Hebert.
Catcher Grace Reeves singled to left field. After Reeves stole second base, shortstop Megan McCartney smashed a line-shot double down the left-field line, scoring Reeves. First baseman Ally Firmin then lined a single off the glove Curtis second baseman Alyssa Ochoa, bringing in McCartney for a 4-2 lead.
“I knew I'd hit it hard,” McCartney said. “I was just glad to be able to get that run in because there were two outs.”
The Patriots came back in the bottom of the last inning, also with two outs. Shortstop Brianna Neal led off the inning with an infield hit. With two outs, Ochoa doubled to right field, plating Neal. Then, left fielder Sierra Sacco lined a single off the leg of Dominican third baseman Danielle Crutchet, putting runners on first and third. However, after Sacco stole second, putting both runners in scoring position, Dominican starter Elise Simon (10-1) got right fielder Gracie Chaissson to line out to second base, ending the game.
“We had opportunities and didn't take advantage of them,” Patriots coach Jerry Godfrey said. “We got in a (1-0) hole in the first inning with walks.”
Dominican took a 2-0 lead on Firmin's RBI fielder's choice grounder in the first and left-fielder Hope Couvillion's two-out single to left in the second that brought in Crutchet.
Curtis scored in the fourth when center fielder Cameron Woodman hit a one-out triple to left-center and scored on a passed ball. The Patriots tied the score 2-2 in the fifth when Ochoa slapped a two-out single to right and, after stealing second, came home on Sacco's high-chopper over third base.