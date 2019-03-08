If you hand-picked three schools to represent New Orleans’ historical boys basketball success over the past 60 years, you couldn’t do much better than the trio representing the Crescent City in Saturday’s finale of the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys Basketball tournament tournament in Lake Charles.
Together, the programs own 17 state boys basketball championships, dating to 1957. In the previous 10 postseasons, the trio has come away with six of the area’s 18 state titles. In St. Augustine, De La Salle and Country Day, those on hand for Saturday’s Division I, Division II and Division III championships will witness the product of consistent success.
“I’m just thrilled to represent New Orleans in the championship, to represent our city,” Cavaliers coach Paul Kelly said. “These guys are so indicative of the tough basketball, the hard-nosed basketball, the skill and the smarts that our city represents with this game.”
But all three will face the tough task of dethroning the defending champions of their respective divisions. Two of the teams, St. Augustine and Country Day, face their bracket’s top seed in Scotlandville and Dunham, and though De La Salle will be considered the home team as the higher seed making the Division II title game, fellow finalist St. Thomas More cruised by top-seeded University High on Wednesday 57-41.
Despite the uphill battles ahead, none seem ready to back down in hopes of erasing last year’s empty New Orleans-area boys basketball title haul for the second time in three years.
Entering Saturday, the Crescent City has yet to wrap up any boys basketball state titles this year, either, meaning the city is on the verge of a two-year title-less stretch for the first time since 1987-88.
“We came up here, and we wanted to make sure we made it to the championship game, but we can’t be happy. We’re hungry,” Country Day coach Mike McGuire said. “Dunham has been No. 1 in 2A the whole year, and we played them earlier in the year and they killed us.
“It was a mismatch, and these guys remember that, and they’ve been working hard since then. We’re going to bring our best game and see what happens.”
Read more below for the breakdown of the three local teams, their opponents and their postseason histories.
DIVISION I: No. 2 St. Augustine (30-4) vs. No. 1 Scotlandville (33-2)
-Game time: noon
ST. AUGUSTINE HISTORY
Last state title: 2011, beat Scotlandville 67-43 in Class 5A
Last trip to a state final: 2012, lost to Peabody 58-41 in Class 4A
Total state titles: 5 (2011, 1999, 1995, 1992, 1983)
SCOTLANDVILLE POSTSEASON TREND
Division I defending champions after beating St. Paul’s 63-40 for the school’s third title in four years and fifth overall.
RECENT HISTORY
Teams’ last meeting: St. Augustine lost 71-58 in 2016 Class 5A quarterfinals
Recent postseason history: St. Augustine lost 71-58 in 2016 Class 5A quarterfinals; St. Augustine lost 47-46 in 2014 Class 5A semifinals; St. Augustine won 67-43 in 2011 Class 5A title game
FUN FACT
St. Augustine coach Mitchell Johnson won a title as a player (1995) and as an assistant (2011) for the Purple Knights, but this is his first appearance in a final as a head coach.
St. Augustine rides second-half surge to semifinal win over Brother Martin for first trip to final since 2012
DIVISION II: No. 3 De La Salle (22-9) vs. No. 4 St. Thomas More (21-10)
Game time: 2 p.m.
DE LA SALLE HISTORY
Last state title: 2017, beat University Lab 81-69 in Division II
Last trip to the state finals: 2017
Total state titles: 6 (2017, 1986, 1962, 1959, 1958, 1957)
ST. THOMAS MORE POSTSEASON TREND
Division II defending champions after beating University High 65-55 for the school’s third state boys basketball title (2018, 2013, 1988).
RECENT HISTORY
Teams’ last meeting: De La Salle won 62-61 in 2017 Division II semifinals
Recent postseason history: De La Salle won 62-61 in 2017 Division II semifinals
FUN FACT
After a 31-year drought, the Cavaliers could secure the school’s second state boys basketball title in three years with a win.
DIVISION III: No. 2 Country Day (23-11) vs. No. 1 Dunham (27-5)
Game time: 10 a.m.
COUNTRY DAY HISTORY
Last state title: 2017, beat Dunham 70-41 in Division III
Last trip to a state final: 2017
Total state titles: 6 (2017, 2014, 2013, 2009, 1980, 1977)
DUNHAM POSTSEASON TREND
Division III defending champions after beating Episcopal 49-48 for school’s first state boys basketball title in 20 years.
RECENT HISTORY
Teams’ last meeting: Country Day lost 71-53 on Jan. 3 in the Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic
Recent postseason history: Country Day lost 47-46 in 2018 Division III semifinals; Country Day won 70-41 in 2017 Division III title game
FUN FACT
Country Day has made seven consecutive runs to the state semifinals and could become the winningest local team during that stretch with its fourth state title since 2013, breaking a tie with Riverside and Landry-Walker.