A “Dinosaur’’ exhibit is being staged Friday in City Park.
At least, that’s the term Cohen coach Ben Powell humorously uses to describe a throwback scheme that his Green Hornets have employed to surge into District 9-3A championship contention.
“We run the dinosaur offense here,’’ Powell said with a chuckle in pointing to his team’s Single Wing attack, whose glory days date 1960s.
“We ran the spread here in my first year here,’’ Powell said of an 0-9 season in 2016 in which the Green Hornets were shut out four times while scoring a total of 62 points in five other games. “We couldn’t match up (personnel wise). There’s nothing like going 0-9 that’s going to make you re-examine.’’
As a former assistant at East St. John, Vandebilt Catholic and University, Powell had worked under the brilliant football minds of Larry Dauterive, Laury Dupont and Dennis Lorio long enough to realize that the program needed a spark.
Hello, Single Wing.
As for the why? Simple.
“It didn’t need a quarterback,’’ Powell said. “We didn’t have a quarterback, and we didn’t have one in the pipeline coming up who could be an effective (passer). We still don’t. So this offense doesn’t require a prototype quarterback, and it doesn’t require you to throw the football to move down the field.’’
Cohen eschews the forward pass, having attempted just 13 and completed 10 in eight games, in favor of a ground attack that has produced a four-game winning streak, which has positioned the Uptown school for a chance at winning its first district title in football since 1971, Powell said.
Cohen (5-3, 2-0 in 9-3A) can earn at least a share of the District 9-3A crown by defeating Sophie Wright (4-4, 3-0) in a 3:30 p.m. Friday meeting at City Park’s Pan American Stadium because Wright is completing its league schedule.
Victories against Wright and Thomas Jefferson (1-7, 0-2) in next week’s regular-season finale would give the Hornets the outright crown, something that may have seemed inconceivable as recently as two years ago until Powell’s second team snapped the program’s 52-game losing streak with a 28-15 victory against St. Martin’s in 2017.
The Green Hornets, whose current roster numbers 26 strong, have won nine of 14 since.
“Internally in our program we don’t talk about (championships),’’ Powell said. “The kids feel good about what we’ve done. They’re excited about our program. But when we came in, we had so many things to fix, we just talked about ‘win the day.’
“So ‘win the day’ is what we’ve built the program around. Given where we were when we started and all of the hard work that the kids have done to get here, it’s really almost been more about winning the moment.’’
The Hornets’ Single Wing has proven pivotal in righting the ship as tailback Jamel Green and fullback Clay Essex have paced a ground attack whose top six runners have rushed for 3,068 yards and 29 touchdowns while averaging 9.7 yards a carry. That equates to nearly a first down for each of their collective 315 attempts.
In the Single Wing, there is no quarterback. But a tailback and fullback line up in shot gun formation in the respective gaps between the center and two guards and take direct snaps. The tailback and fullback are flanked by a wingback and blocking back operating behind a seven-man line with twin tight ends.
“If you’ve never seen it in person, it’s kind of hard to wrap your head around it,’’ Powell said. “Almost everybody, particularly in Orleans Parish, runs the spread. So it makes it difficult for people to get ready for in a week. The defense also generally doesn’t account for a quarterback as a blocker, but in this offense that’s not the case. So it kind of buys you an extra guy.’’
Essex, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound junior, leads Cohen rushers with 946 yards and nine touchdowns on 126 carries from the fullback position while Green, a 5-8, 145-pound senior scat back, has totaled 937 yards and scored 16 times on 96 attempts as a tailback.
Green rushed for 100 yards and four touchdowns on nine attempts in last week’s 34-6 district victory against KIPP Renaissance and Essex 125 yards and no touchdowns on 12 carries.
Reserve fullback Andrew Green has rushed for 285 yards and a touchdown, wingback Kyle Delauney 155 yards and a touchdown, blocking back Clifford Washington 145 yards and a touchdown and guard Myron Thomas 297 yards and one touchdown on 24 attempts.
That’s right, offensive guard Myron Thomas. A 6-1, 235-pound senior, Thomas ranks third in rushing behind Essex and Green.
“There are some quirks to our offense and one of them is that every once in a while an offensive lineman runs the ball,’’ Powell said. “Usually it happens when we fake a power play and then hand the ball off to a lineman who runs a sweep. What it does, it messes with the linebacker and safeties, with their keys.’’
The Green Hornets also are intent with messing with the balance of power in District 9-3A as they or Wright will be replacing KIPP Renaissance as the league champion. Wright is going for its first district title in seven years of playing LHSAA football.
Cohen presently owns a No. 23 power rating, according to the LHSAA, five places higher than Wright, in the projected 32-team field of the Class 3A state playoffs. The Green Hornets, 4-5 last year after a 0-9 mark in Powell's first season, have been to the playoffs just three times since 1971 with the previous coming in 2009 and 1999.
“Some of these kids have been on that 0-9 team when we were getting beat, 50-0,’’ Powell said. “So it’s exciting for them. They’ve put in a ton of work to get here. Just to be able to play for a championship, any kind of championship, is exciting. I know our kids are excited.’’