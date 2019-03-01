Country Day honored its seniors before their LHSAA Division III boys quarterfinal playoff game Friday night at Patrick Gymnasium.
Then the illustrious, five-member class of 2019 made sure their last home game would not be their last game with the Cajuns.
All five started and contributed in a 62-38 victory over seventh-seeded Newman that sent second-seeded Country Day to Lake Charles to face either third-seeded Episcopal or sixth-seeded Calvary Baptist in the semifinals.
Kaleb Jenkins led the way with 20 points and fellow senior Ross Talbot had 10. Christian Becnel added eight points, Nicky Corchiani ran the offense nearly flawlessly and Thomas Pollinard contributed his usual defense and rebounding.
“The seniors were outstanding,” Cajuns coach Mike McGuire said. “They played together and all five were really good. They’ve been itching to get back to Lake Charles after what happened last year.”
Last year the Cajuns lost to eventual state champion Dunham by one point in the semifinals.
This year’s team (21-10) had not played in two weeks because it had a double bye to start the playoffs. It had lost its last three regular-season games, starting with a home loss to Riverside to decide the District 11-2A title.
“We hadn’t played in two weeks, so I was a little worried,” McGuire said. “But we got back on track tonight. This is a new season. Everybody is 0-0 and we want to win three. Hopefully this is the first of three.”
Though the seniors started and played as unit for nearly five minutes to start the game, the underclassmen did their part as well.
Junior Justin Ibieta handled his off-the-bench role as well as his usually handles his starting role, scoring seven of 15 points in the first two minutes after he entered the game.
“It’s our tradition to start the seniors, but when Justin got in there he was outstanding,” McGuire said. “It was a total team effort.”
Ibieta’s early flurry helped the Cajuns take a 17-8 lead after the first quarter. Jenkins scored six points as Country Day increased the lead to 32-20 at halftime.
Jenkins scored eight in the third quarter and the Cajuns led 48-31 at the end of the period. Six Country Day players scored in the fourth and McGuire removed the seniors en masse to a loud ovation in the final minute.
“This feels great, but we’ve got to stay focused,” Jenkins said. “We’ve come together the last two weeks. I love these seniors. We’ve been hooping together since we were tiny. It’s great to be going back to Lake Charles, but we’ve got to get two more wins.”
Reagan Lapeyre had 14 points, making four 3-pointers in the first half, and Javon Ruffin added 10 points for the Greenies (15-9), the District 12-2A champions who had a first-round bye before beating Pope John Paul II, 65-33, in a second-round game Tuesday night.
“They looked better coaches than we did and you can see that their players have been here before,” Newman coach Jimmy Tillette said. “But we came a long way with a team nobody expected us to win 15 games and a district championship and get to the second round.”