The 2017 Lakeshore High football season will go down as one of the best in the history of St. Tammany Parish.
After making it all the way to the Class 4A state championship game in the Superdome, the question facing the 2018 Titans is whether they can put the enormous success of the 2017 season behind them.
“To have the senior class that we had last year lead us to the run we had is something I will not soon forget,” Lakeshore coach Craig Jones said. “Obviously you want to have that kind of success every season.
“We began the process of starting anew, I would say, back in March. Our message to the kids was, as great as the 2017 season was, it is done. Our job is to continue to focus on what got us there, and try and make sure that the pillars of our program stay in place. We want to build on the success that we have had.”
One big change Jones anticipates in 2018 is being the team “circled on the schedule” because of last season's success.
“I expect it,” Jones said. “That’s a challenge you need to embrace if you want to be a program that wants to consistently be successful.
“Each year is different. The kids are different and the makeup of the school is different. If you define success by wins and losses, I don’t know if you are approaching it the right way. You should judge your team’s growth as people and players. Of course, you want to go to the Dome every season, but my focus is on making the 2018 team the best they can possibly be.”
The leader of the high-powered offense a year ago was quarterback Chris Penton. Now there is a three-way battle for that spot among senior Parker Orvin, junior Christian Westcott and junior Aubrey Womack.
Whoever wins the starting job must replace the gaping hole left by Penton, the Class 4A Most Outstanding Offense Player, who threw for 3,790 yards and 43 touchdowns.
“Ideally, you want to have one guy running your system,” Jones said. “It wouldn’t be fair for whoever gets the job to say just go do what Chris did. They are going to have to be their starting quarterback, and we will try to play to their strengths. I would like to say by jamboree time that we will have a starter.”
In the backfield, junior Maximus Lowery is coming off a brilliant end to a sophomore campaign that saw him take over the starting spot in Week 10. Lowery’s coming-out party came in the state quarterfinals against Neville, when he rushed for 122 yards on 18 carries and four touchdowns.
“The light bulb literally just kicked on in that game against Neville, and he never looked back,” Jones said of his junior tailback. “The experience from last season and how far we went allowed him to get to and past the learning curve.
“You could see in the spring how much more comfortable he was in what we were trying to do as opposed to the end of the regular season in 2017. It's going to pay big dividends.”
Jones’ offensive coordinator, Richard Guillot, is known for his high-powered scheming attack that uses multiple players in the backfield. According to Jones, that could include Jacob Bernard, Westcott in short yard situations and B.J. Foster.
“There really isn’t a backup running back that is standing on the sidelines, per se,” Jones said. “We have a set of skilled guys that can really move all around and help us wherever it is needed.”
One of the parish's most talented overall players in years, Bernard returns to anchor the Titans' wide receiving corps. He caught 1,298 yards worth of passes a season ago for 14 touchdowns and scored another eight touchdowns on the ground.
“He’s everything you would want as a player,” Jones said of Bernard. “Jacob made his mark starting as a freshman. His maturity and leadership throughout the program is something that is the next step for him. He’s grabbed that leadership by the horns, and I believe that will allow him to make this last year the best of his four years on this campus.”
With Bernard expected to be the main focus of opposing teams’ defense, Jones said multiple receivers will have the opportunity to catch a tremendous number of balls in 2018.
“Jake Simiroldo is a returning starter that is coming off a solid sophomore campaign,” Jones said. “We have a couple of young kids coming on as well in sophomore Rhett Kimbell and Foster. I’m also really excited about what Spencer Jordan brings to this team at the position. He’s a good size kid at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds. Hopefully he can pull some attention away from Jacob. You can also look to Westcott to see some playing time at receiver, too.”
Up front on the offensive line, Jones said he is excited, despite the fact that they must replace three starters lost to graduation.
Sam Guillory is expected to start at left tackle; Greg Clark returns at the left guard spot; Cater Smith will start at center with some competition from T.J. Honora; Cayden Guzzardo moves from center to right guard; and Matthew Wray and Taylor Ladner will battle it out for the right tackle spot.
“I like our depth up front, and I like our experience,” Jones said. “If they can keep the pocket clean, then we are going to be able to get the ball to some of our playmakers. We can be all right then on the offensive side of the football.”
In the kicking game, senior Jack Gettys will handle the place-kicking duties, with Bernard in charge of punting.
Though the Titans were known for their tough defense last year, there are some holes on Chris Womack’s defense this year that must be replaced.
Up front on the defensive line, Jacob Bernard’s little brother, Zack Bernard, returns for his junior season to anchor the Lakeshore defensive attack.
“Zack had to play as a freshman because of injuries to other players,” Jones said. “And he never gave us a reason to take him off the field. Last year he created a lot of problems for opposing offenses. I expect him to have a very good junior year.”
With Zack Bernard expected to receive a majority of the attention from opposing offensive lines, similar to what the graduated Tylan Driver saw a season ago, Jones pointed to several other members of the defensive line who are going to have the chance to have big seasons.
“The other three guys up front are seniors who all have a bunch of experience in our defensive system,” Jones said. “Eric Kieper will be more of an edge rusher, and Bryan Feske and Nathan Glynn will be our two inside guys.”
Running a 4-2-5, the strength of the defense for the Titans looks to be the secondary, as four of the five players set to see playing time are returning starters.
“Brendan Perry has started since he was a freshman, and Cullan Ziegler is set to start on the other side at corner,” Jones said. “Our three safeties start with Mackie Bellot, Adam Randolph and John Hogue, along with Womack if he isn’t our quarterback.”
The linebacking corps is expected to include Westcott, Brennon Hetro, Simon Willie, who makes the move from the offensive side of the ball, Devin Weilbaecher and Daniel Melton.
“It’s exciting to have some depth (at linebacker) because it gives you some flexibility to do some stuff within your various defensive packages,” Jones said.