ST. AMANT — KJ Franklin rushed for 234 yards and two touchdowns and the St. Amant defense clamped down on St. James to hold off the Wildcats in a 31-21 nondistrict victory at The Pit on Friday.
The Gators (4-1) forced three second-half turnovers to take control after trailing 14-10 at halftime. Franklin’s 14-yard scoring run after an interception by St. Amant’s Jordan Bennett gave the Gators the lead for good. On St. Amant’s next possession, quarterback Lathan Bourgeois capped a 58-yard drive with a 5-yard scoring run. Bourgeois, who took over the starting job full time this week, rushed for 107 yards and two TDs on 15 carries.
“I’m really pleased with our entire team, especially our defense,” St. Amant coach David Oliver said. “I really thought we dominated their offense. They had 21 points but two were on returns. We had people in the backfield all night long.”
The Gators held the explosive Wildcats to 128 yards and had five sacks to go with the three turnovers.
St. James (3-2) stayed in the game on the legs of quarterback Shamar Smith, who rushed for 58 yards and spent most of the night eluding Gators defenders on scrambles. Smith’s 99-yard kickoff return was the only score of the second half.
“He ran for a thousand yards tonight,” St. James coach Robert Valdez joked about Smith. “Hats off to them. We knew they had a real good defensive line. There were some situations we just couldn’t block them.”
Franklin was unstoppable nearly all night, carrying 31 times. His 18-yard run in the first quarter gave the home team a 10-0 lead after a 25-yard field goal by Matthew Parker. Franklin set up the 3-pointer with a 50-yard run.
“We’re starting to get some consistency on offense,” Oliver said. “K.J. makes them right a lot of the times. We’re starting to get a little right in the passing game. We’ve settled on a quarterback. These are the kinds of tests you want going into district play."
St. James had only one sustained drive, going 80 yards in 10 plays to score on an 8-yard run by Sean Lebeouf. The Wildcats took their only lead when Bourgeois threw an errant lateral and St. James defensive back Brad Batiste scooped up the ball and went 75 yards when the St. Amant players stopped, thinking it was an incomplete pass.
After Smith’s kickoff return cut the lead to 24-21, St. Amant drove 80 yards in 12 plays to push the lead back to 10. Bourgeois got the TD when he faked to Franklin and watched the hole open up straight ahead to the end zone.
St. James had only three first downs in the second half. The St. Amant front line was led by Johnny Johnson, who had two sacks and a fumble recovery. Jacob Matthews also had an interception to stop a St. James drive.
“You can’t have three turnovers against a good football team like that,” Valdez said. “That interception gave them the momentum. I saw our kids play hard and compete. We’ve got to clean up mistakes going into the second season.”