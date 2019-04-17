Former New Orleans Saints cornerback Keenan Lewis is headed back to where his football journey began.
Lewis has been named head football coach at Landry-Walker High School in Algiers.
The school announced the hiring of Lewis on Wednesday afternoon.
“I want to thank Algiers Charter for the opportunity to lead the Charging Bucs Football team,” Lewis said in an emailed statement. “As a former student-athlete, I understand the importance of a well-rounded and academically-focused football program. I’m committed to making a positive, life-long impact on every single student-athlete I encounter and I look forward to helping them reach their full potential on the football field and beyond.”
Lewis played with the Saints from 2013-2015. Prior to that, he played four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers after being drafted in the third round out of Oregon State. Lewis has spent time volunteering at Landry-Walker since his NFL playing days ended.
Lewis graduated from O. Perry Walker High School. That school merged with Landry High School in 2013 to form Landry-Walker.
Lewis replaces Emanuel Powell, who has served as the school's head coach since it opened six years ago. Powell went 60-19 in his six seasons, including 7-5 this past season. Landry-Walker won the Class 5A state championship in 2016, the fourth season after the merger. Stuart Gay, interim CEO of Algiers Charter that runs Landry-Walker, is expecting Lewis to continue that tradition.
“This is a transformative time for our organization,” said Gay said in a press release. “The Landry-Walker football program has a strong reputation as a football powerhouse and we are extremely proud of that legacy. But we recognize the importance of putting academics at the forefront of everything we do, including athletics. As we work to transition the entire organization, we have been intentional and strategic about how we move forward. Bringing a leader like Keenan Lewis to our team reinforces our focus on our athletes being students first.”