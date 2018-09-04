Fret not, fans of the forward pass. Rummel coach Jay Roth has not abandoned you.
Although Roth and his Raiders reverted to a more ground-and-pound approach in topping Gulfport, Mississippi, 34-6 at Milner Stadium in Gulfport on Friday, the air raid attack installed a year ago to take advantage of quarterback Chandler Fields’ passing skills remains very much alive and kicking.
The really good news revolves around the re-emergence of junior running back Jaelen Sturgis as a force to be reckoned with. Sturgis ran for 146 yards on 20 carries with touchdown runs of 23, 6 and 3 yards to pace a 286-yard rushing effort that grounded the Admirals into submission.
Fields, meanwhile, completed 7 of 8 passes for 83 yards without being intercepted or throwing a touchdown pass in directing the Raiders to a 20-0 halftime advantage. A UL-Lafayette commitment, Fields did not attempt a pass in the second half after averaging 214.5 yards passing (2,359 total) and throwing for 30 touchdowns in 11 games as a junior.
“For one thing, it was wet and the field conditions were tough,’’ Roth said. “Chandler was 7 of 8 in the first half, so he was very good. We didn’t throw many passes because we didn’t need to. The ones (first unit) only played one series in the second half.’’
The Raiders also did not have as many offensive possessions as might be expected with the game’s first touchdown coming via an interception return by Rummel cornerback Gavin Holmes and wide receiver Koy Moore returning a third-quarter punt 47 yards for a 27-0 lead. Gulfport also had a 19-play drive that consumed much of the third period.
“By the time we got back on the field, it was not necessary to pass,’’ Roth said.
Then there was Sturgis, a 5-foot-9, 220-pound wrecking ball, who has returned with renewed purpose following a sophomore year in which he was slow to recover from a broken foot injury suffered midway through his freshman season. Now 20 pounds lighter, Sturgis has already surpassed his 2017 rushing total of 124 yards and no touchdowns on 38 carries.
“From his work ethic, to getting in shape, he is back to being the Jaelen we knew,’’ Roth said. “He’s just been a different player since the spring and summer. He’s become a complete player where he finishes every run in practice. He’s practiced himself into shape.
“He ran the other night like he hasn’t in a long time. He made people miss. He looked sharp.’’
Rummel (1-0) plays its first home game Saturday with a meeting against undefeated to Escambia, Florida, at 7 p.m at Joe Yenni Stadium. Escambia is 2-0 after beating Shaw 42-13 on Friday and West Florida High School of Pensacola 23-20 in its season opener.
Defensive gem
Hahnville sophomore cornerback Alijah Hamilton, like his Tigers teammates, kicked off the season in style with a monstrous effort in a 45-0 victory at West Jefferson.
Hamilton (5-10, 160) recorded 10 tackles, four pass breakups and returned an interception 21 yards for a touchdown in a defensive effort that helped the Tigers limit the Buccaneers to 14 of 40 passing. Six of Hamilton tackles were individual stops.