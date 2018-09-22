It was a wild finish at Tad Gormley on Saturday night, but Jesuit came away with a 28-21 victory over St. Augustine.
With less than five minutes remaining, St. Augustine punted to a Jesuit team that was moving the ball well in the second half. That decision worked in the Purple Knights favor as Jesuit declined to call for a fair catch and ended up fumbling at their 35-yard line and St Aug came away with it.
Six plays later, quarterback Trevon Woodsen threw his third touchdown of the night as he found Broderick Martin from 6 yards out to put the Purple Knights ahead 21-20 with just 1:48 remaining.
But it wasn’t over yet.
Jesuit quickly found themselves facing third-and-7, when quarterback Robert McMahon took off running and gained 15 yards before getting hit out of bounds by a St. Aug defender, adding an additional 15 yards to the play.
Running back Brayton Whittington did the rest of the work on runs of 14 and 5 yards before pounding his way up the middle from 14 yards and getting pushed into the end zone by his teammates against a wall of Purple Knight defenders. Jesuit led 28-21 with just 48 seconds remaining.
St Aug appeared to have new life after a big return put them at the 45 and a hit out of bounds by Jesuit gave them hope. Woodsen was then sacked for a 5-yard loss before picking up two quick completions. The second one however stayed in bounds and the clock continued to tick with St. Aug out of timeouts. Woodsen pulled his team to the line to spike the ball with 2 seconds remaining, making one crucial error: It was fourth down. Jesuit ball. Game over.
“This was such a huge win,” Jesuit coach Mark Songy said. “Especially the way we did it. We made enough mistakes for a lifetime, and we were still able to overcome them. I’m just so proud of our guys for never giving up.”
Jesuit (3-1, 1-0) have eclipsed their win total from last year just four games into the season and did so in large part to a stout defensive and 308 yards of total offense.
The Purple Knights (3-1, 0-1) hurt themselves with 11 penalties, while also giving up key plays on third down.
“Outstanding job all around by Jesuit,” St. Aug coach Nathaniel Jones said. “This shows the small things really count. Anything we did wrong is my fault. We need to go back to the drawing board, and we have Brother Martin next week so we don’t have time to sit and pout about this one getting away.”
McMahon finished with 152 yards passing for the Blue Jays, while the ground game picked up 156. The defense held St. Aug to just 59 yards rushing.