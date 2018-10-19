With 577 victories and counting during the J.T. Curtis coaching era, John Curtis football is no stranger to streaking.
Two of the more impressive streaks were extended Friday night in a 46-21 District 9-5A victory against Holy Cross before an overflow crowd at Muss Bertolino Stadium.
The two-time reigning Catholic League champions extended their district winning streak to 17 games while scoring on their first eight possessions — after scoring eight TDs and and a field goal in nine possessions last week in a 58-22 victory against St. Augustine.
Counting a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown by running back Corey Wren in the second quarter versus Holy Cross, Curtis rolled up a streak of 17 consecutive scoring possessions with 14 touchdowns and three field goals before punting on their third possession of the second half with reserve players.
“It’s been a good offensive output," J.T. Curtis said in somewhat of an understatement. “Consistency is what you want to build on offense, and I thought every time we had the ball we made something out of it."
Curtis (8-0 overall, 4-0 in 9-5A) built a 37-0 halftime advantage that reached 43-0 at the start of the third period via a 94-yard gallop up the sidelines by Wren.
The state’s top-ranked team in Class 5A and in The New Orleans Advocate’s Super 10 for large schools, rolled up 404 yards rushing and 476 total while grinding out 20 first downs with Wren carrying seven times for 123 yards and two touchdowns (excluding the punt return) and quarterback Collin Guggenheim adding 113 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.
Guggenheim also completed 4 of 7 passes for 72 yards and a second-period touchdown of 21 yards to wide receiver Javon Davis. Running back Choncee Crum ran four times for 63 yards with an 18-yard touchdown, and kicker Austin McCready added two field goals covering 27 and 39 yards.
So dominant was Curtis’ offensive performance that 14 penalties for 166 yards seemed like nothing more than a speed bump, although one of those infractions did negate a seventh touchdown.
“I think we’re finally taking things to a new level,’’ Guggenheim said of the offense. “I think this unit despite being so young (eight new starters) is really coming along week to week. The biggest thing is we’re so fast. We have speed at virtually every position. That has allowed us to take this to a new level.’’
Curtis plays fellow Catholic League co-leader Rummel (6-1, 3-0) at 2 p.m. next Saturday at Joe Yenni Stadium to decide the District 9-5A crown. Rummel plays Brother Martin on Saturday.
Holy Cross (4-4, 2-3) totaled 20 first downs and 354 yards of offense buoyed by running back Jalen Handy’s 235-yard rushing effort. But 251 of those 354 yards came in the second half largely against Curtis reserves. Eight of Holy Cross’ first downs came from Curtis penalties.
Handy carried 26 times with touchdown runs of 28 and 57 yards in the second and third periods. The Tigers’ other touchdown came via a 24-yard pass from John Dade Wooton to wide receiver Tyler Kirkwood in the final period.
“You know what, we’re getting experience,’’ Holy Cross coach Guy LeCompte said. “We have a young team in a lot of positions. We’re getting a free education. (Curtis has) a very good football team. You always gain experience when you play a seasoned football team. And I thought we played hard to the end.’’