Competition on the football field is not always for the faint of heart.
While your teammates may have the same jerseys, battles for playing time can be fraught with anger, bitterness and frustration.
That’s not the case at Fontainebleau High.
Entering the 2018 season, coach Chris Blocker’s squad still has yet to find “the guy” at the quarterback position. The battle is between junior Dwayne Bernard (5 feet 8 inches, 190 pounds) and sophomore Josh Bailey (6 feet 3 inches, 180 pounds).
“My approach is simple,” Bernard said. “We are going to just throw it up and see what happens. Let the best man win. If Josh does something well in practice or in a game, I’m going to celebrate with him. That’s my teammate. It sounds silly when you say it out loud, but just because you play the same position, it doesn’t mean that we have to hate each other.”
Bailey echoed the sentiments.
“We both continue to work extremely hard,” he said. “At the end of the day, the best man to help this team win football games is going to end up the starting quarterback. If Dwayne gets the starting spot, that just means I’m going to have to work even harder.”
Both Bernard and Bailey saw playing time at quarterback last season. Before going down with a knee injury, Bernard threw for 228 yards on 18 of 36 passes, including three touchdowns and three interceptions. Bailey completed 11 of 31 passes but was intercepted five times as Fontainebleau finished the 2017 campaign 3-7.
Second-year Bulldogs offensive coordinator Ryan Dieck said the relationship Bernard and Bailey have developed is a credit to the maturity of both young men.
“It’s real,” he said of the friendship. “Nothing is staged there. They are buddies in the locker room and on the field. They are each other’s No. 1 fan. I almost wish that they didn’t like each other a little more and they would go at it a little more competitively. Saying that, it is unbelievable the amount of competition that they can have while still teaching and learning from each other.
“There are things Dwayne is good at, and there are things that Josh is good at. They just keep spurring each other on, and the fact that they are competing each and every day is only going to make us better as a team.”
As they look to bounce back from failing to make the playoffs last season, both quarterbacks say they continue to learn not just from the coaching staff but from each other.
“Josh can throw the ball farther than I can,” Bernard said. “He can really get out there. I like Josh’s confidence, too.”
“Dwayne is a lot more relaxed football player out on the field than I am,” Bailey said. “He makes his reads smoothly and gets a tight spiral on the ball to the right guy. Sometimes I still throw (dead) ducks out there. What I love watching about Dwayne is how accurate he is with the football. He’s a great overall quarterback.
"Dwayne has taught me to be more relaxed in the pocket, and when a play is over to just let it go. You can’t do anything about it once it is done. Just move on."
They'll be united in facing opposing teams, he added.
“I think I can speak for both of us when I say whoever the quarterback is that the other is definitely going to be pulling for them to be successful that season opener against our rival Lakeshore.”
Dieck said he is excited to see who emerges as the starter.
“As of right now, I don’t have plans on running a two-quarterback system, but what I am looking at right now is that we have two good quarterbacks," he said. "At some point, we are going to make a decision that gives us one good starting quarterback and probably the best backup quarterback in the district. It is a shame that we can’t play them both, but situations do arise.
“Just look at last year. Four quarterbacks took snaps for us. It’s high school football. That means week to week, you don’t know who is going to get hurt, who is going to get sick, whatever. It’s great to always have a contingency plan.”