Competition brings out the best in athletes, and there was no shortage of top-shelf action Saturday afternoon at the LSU High School Qualifier indoor track meet — particularly in the boys 60-meter dash.
The event featured two of Louisiana’s fastest, Corey Wren of John Curtis and Kam Jackson of West Feliciana as they honed their times for next month’s state meet. This time it was Wren who came out ahead running 6.87 seconds to edge Jackson, who finished at 6.93.
Both runners won state titles in their respective divisions at last year’s state indoor meet, which was also at LSU’s Carl Maddox Fieldhouse.
Wren, who set the Field House composite record when he ran the 60 in 6.80 seconds last February, qualified for Saturday’s eight-man final when he won the fourth of 13 heats with a time of 7.01. Jackson, the 2018 state champion in the Division II 60 at 6.86, won the first preliminary heat with a time of 6.96 to set the stage for the final.
Both runners will be at the Carl Maddox Field House on Feb. 16 for the state indoor championships, but they will again compete in different divisions.
The John Curtis girls squad picked up a win in the girls 4x200 relay. The team of Cameron Goodman, Raven Nunnery, Laila Jackson and Alani Martin ran a time of 1:44.78 to finish ahead of Lafayette and Zachary.
Goodman also showed her mettle in the field winning the long jump (17 feet, 9¼ inches) and the triple jump (35-6).
Sacred Heart, the defending Division II girls team champion, got a standout performance by middle distance runner Mary Nusloch in the 800. Nusloch’s winning time of 2:23.41 was better than the 2:24.61 she posted while winning the event at the 2018 state meet.
Edna Karr’s Alacia Myles went after the meet record of 5-7 in the high jump before settling for a winning leap of 5-6. St. Katharine Drexel closed the meet with a win in the 4x400 relay (4:10.14).
Brother Martin’s Hunter Appleton won the boys 1,600 with a time of 4:27.01. In the 3,200, Marshall Buhler of Fontainebleau finished 13 seconds ahead of his closest challenger with a time of 9:45.24.
Other notable finishers included Ta’la Spates of Brusly High, who won the girls 400 at 57.35, a time that would have set a Division II meet record.
Baton Rouge High’s Logan Lewis won the girls shot put with a meet record throw of 43-6 ¾.
Catholic High of Baton Rouge got an individual win from Collin Hedges in the 800 with a time of 2:00.74. Hedges came back to run the anchor leg for the Bears 4x800 team, which won with a time of 8:22.48. Catholic closed the meet with a win in the 4x400 (3:26.39).
Zachary High’s multi-sport athlete Chris Hilton won the high jump with a leap of 6-10. Hilton, who caught the game-winning touchdown pass in the Broncos 27-24 win over West Monroe for the Class 5A football championship, was third at last year’s state indoor meet at 6-6.
Also showing well were Episcopal’s Adele Broussard, St. Michael’s Heather Abadie and St. Joseph’s Lauren Hendry.