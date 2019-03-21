De La Salle set the tone early and never let up the rest of the evening against Haynes Academy in their second District 10-3A game.
Corey Cook went 3-for-3 with RBIs and two stolen bases to help lead the Cavaliers past the Yellow Jackets 13-1 in just five innings because of the mercy rule.
De La Salle (10-4, 2-0) received excellent hitting from the from the whole lineup. The Cavaliers batted .682 as a team, stole seven bases and capitalized five Haynes errors.
“Starting off district 2-0 is good for Week 1,” De La Salle coach Rowland Skinner said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for (Haynes) coach (Steve) Stropolo and what he does at Haynes. They play the game the right way and I thought we came out and had some good approaches early and got some runs, which let us settle in the game a little bit.”
Haynes (2-8, 0-2) struggled to find their footing in any aspect — hitting, pitching and fielding. The Yellow Jackets picked up just three hits against three De La Salle pitchers. Haynes pitchers gave up 12 hits.
“We’re so young right now with all freshman in the infield,” Stropolo said. “Each game we try to find out what we did good and what we did bad and then work on that. Each game when it’s not basically the overall record it’s about how we do in this game and do we get a little bit better next week or the next game and the next game. Then you have to get consistent and that’s what we’re trying to do right now.”
Gavin Freeman got the scoring started in the first inning with his RBI double that scored Izzy Fields to put De La Salle up 1-0. De La Salle wasn’t done yet though, as Cook’s RBI single scored Freeman to put the Cavs up 2-0.
The second inning saw the scoring continue as Fields and Izzy Paz picked up runs to build a 4-0 lead after an RBI single by Coedy Fonseca. Brayden Bryson’s RBI single scored Freeman and Perkins Broussard to make it 6-0. Grant Goodbe knocked in Bryson on an RBI single to right field to make it 7-0.
De La Salle picked up four more runs in the third and two in the fourth before surrendering one run to Haynes in the top of the fifth.