New Orleans area
Girls High School Softball District Standings
Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.
(Regular-season results through Sunday, March 17; *Denotes team not competing for district championship.)
District 6-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Northshore 8-2 4-0
Mandeville 9-2 3-1
Fontainebleau 7-3 3-3
Slidell 7-11 2-2
Covington 4-10 2-3
Ponchatoula 9-3 1-3
Hammond 5-8 1-4
District 7-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Hahnville 9-6 1-0
Central Lafourche 6-7 1-0
Destrehan 6-12 1-0
Thibodaux 3-5 0-0
H.L. Bourgeois 4-6-1 0-1
East St. John 4-5 0-1
Terrebonne 1-6 0-1
District 8-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Chalmette 10-3 1-0
Higgins 7-6 1-0
Landry-Walker 2-3 1-0
West Jefferson 1-3 1-0
East Jefferson 1-6 1-1
Ehret 2-6 0-1
Grace King 0-4 0-1
Bonnabel 0-3 0-2
District 9-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Dominican 11-2 2-0
John Curtis 12-3 1-1
Mount Carmel 3-4 1-1
Chapelle 3-8 0-2
District 8-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Lakeshore 9-3 5-0
Franklinton 11-3 2-1
Pearl River 5-3 1-1
St. Scholastica 7-3-1 0-2
Salmen 0-10 0-4
District 9-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Belle Chasse 10-4 3-0
Academy of Our Lady 6-3 1-0
Warren Easton 2-1 1-1
McMain 4-4 0-1
Karr 2-3 0-1
Helen Cox 1-2 0-2
District 10-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Ben Franklin 4-2 1-0
Riverdale 5-5 1-0
Cabrini 2-9 1-0
Carver 2-1 0-1
Kennedy 0-3 0-1
NOMMA 1-2 0-1
McDonogh 35 0-4 0-0
District 7-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Loranger 4-5-1 1-0
Hannan 11-5 0-0
Albany 11-6 0-0
Jewel Sumner 6-9 0-0
Bogalusa 1-8 0-1
District 9-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Thomas Jefferson 6-1 0-0
KIPP Renaissance 0-3 0-0
District 10-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Haynes 5-1 1-0
De La Salle 3-3 1-0
Lusher 6-1 0-0
St. Charles Catholic 8-7 0-0
St. James 5-7 0-1
Ursuline 3-6 0-1
*Donaldsonville 0-2 0-0
District 9-2A
Team Overall Dist.
Pine 5-6 1-0
Northlake Christian 6-2 0-0
Pope John Paul II 0-9 0-0
Independence 1-3 0-1
District 11-2A
Team Overall Dist.
Riverside 7-5 1-0
Country Day 2-3 0-0
Livingston 0-1 0-0
Patrick Taylor 4-3 0-1
*St. Mary’s 0-0 0-0
District 12-2A
Team Overall Dist.
Fisher 6-1 1-0
South Plaquemines 8-1 1-1
St. Katharine Drexel 0-0 0-0
McGehee 0-3 0-1
District 8-1A
Team Overall Dist.
Covenant Christian 7-4 2-0
Houma Christian 7-5 2-0
Ecole Classique 1-2 1-1
St. Martin’s 1-3 1-1
Varnado 2-3 0-2
West St. John 0-2 0-2
District 7-B
Team Overall Dist.
Holden 15-3 4-0
Maurepas 8-6 2-1
Runnels 8-4 0-1
Mount Hermon 7-5 0-2
Kenner Discovery 2-4 0-2
*Morris Jeff 0-0 0-0
District 8-C
Team Overall Dist.
Phoenix 1-2 1-0
First Baptist Christian 0-0 0-0
Family Christian 0-1 0-1