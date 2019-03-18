New Orleans area

Girls High School Softball District Standings

 

(Regular-season results through Sunday, March 17; *Denotes team not competing for district championship.)

 

District 6-5A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Northshore                             8-2             4-0

Mandeville                              9-2             3-1

Fontainebleau                         7-3             3-3

Slidell                                    7-11            2-2

Covington                              4-10            2-3

Ponchatoula                           9-3              1-3

Hammond                              5-8              1-4

District 7-5A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Hahnville                                9-6             1-0

Central Lafourche                   6-7              1-0

Destrehan                              6-12            1-0

Thibodaux                              3-5              0-0

H.L. Bourgeois                       4-6-1           0-1

East St. John                          4-5             0-1

Terrebonne                            1-6              0-1

District 8-5A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Chalmette                              10-3           1-0

Higgins                                   7-6            1-0

Landry-Walker                         2-3            1-0

West Jefferson                        1-3             1-0

East Jefferson                         1-6             1-1

Ehret                                     2-6             0-1

Grace King                             0-4             0-1

Bonnabel                               0-3             0-2

District 9-5A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Dominican                             11-2            2-0

John Curtis                            12-3            1-1

Mount Carmel                         3-4             1-1

Chapelle                                3-8              0-2

District 8-4A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Lakeshore                              9-3              5-0

Franklinton                            11-3             2-1

Pearl River                             5-3              1-1

St. Scholastica                       7-3-1           0-2

Salmen                                   0-10           0-4   

District 9-4A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Belle Chasse                          10-4            3-0

Academy of Our Lady              6-3              1-0

Warren Easton                        2-1              1-1

McMain                                   4-4             0-1

Karr                                       2-3              0-1

Helen Cox                              1-2              0-2

District 10-4A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Ben Franklin                            4-2             1-0

Riverdale                                5-5             1-0   

Cabrini                                   2-9             1-0

Carver                                   2-1              0-1

Kennedy                                 0-3             0-1

NOMMA                                  1-2             0-1

McDonogh 35                         0-4             0-0

District 7-3A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Loranger                                 4-5-1           1-0

Hannan                                  11-5             0-0

Albany                                   11-6             0-0

Jewel Sumner                          6-9             0-0

Bogalusa                                1-8              0-1

District 9-3A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Thomas Jefferson                   6-1             0-0

KIPP Renaissance                   0-3             0-0

District 10-3A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Haynes                                   5-1              1-0

De La Salle                             3-3              1-0

Lusher                                    6-1              0-0

St. Charles Catholic                 8-7              0-0

St. James                               5-7              0-1

Ursuline                                 3-6              0-1

*Donaldsonville                       0-2             0-0

District 9-2A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Pine                                       5-6            1-0

Northlake Christian                 6-2             0-0

Pope John Paul II                    0-9            0-0

Independence                        1-3              0-1

District 11-2A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Riverside                                7-5              1-0

Country Day                           2-3              0-0

Livingston                              0-1              0-0

Patrick Taylor                         4-3              0-1

*St. Mary’s                            0-0             0-0

District 12-2A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Fisher                                    6-1             1-0

South Plaquemines                 8-1             1-1

St. Katharine Drexel               0-0             0-0

McGehee                               0-3             0-1

District 8-1A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Covenant Christian                 7-4              2-0

Houma Christian                    7-5              2-0

Ecole Classique                      1-2              1-1

St. Martin’s                            1-3              1-1

Varnado                                2-3              0-2

West St. John                        0-2             0-2

District 7-B

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Holden                                   15-3            4-0

Maurepas                                8-6             2-1

Runnels                                  8-4             0-1

Mount Hermon                       7-5              0-2

Kenner Discovery                    2-4             0-2

*Morris Jeff                            0-0             0-0

District 8-C

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Phoenix                                 1-2            1-0

First Baptist Christian              0-0            0-0

Family Christian                      0-1            0-1

