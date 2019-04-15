Pounding out 11 hits and with Amelia Mares and Alex Clesi combining for a no-hitter in the circle, No. 2 Hannan easily defeated No. 15 Lusher Charter 13-0 Monday afternoon in the regional round of the 2019 LHSAA Division II state softball playoffs at Coquille Parks and Recreation in Covington. The game was called in the fifth inning because of the 10-run mercy rule.
With the win, the Hawks (23-6) advance to the state quarterfinals and await the winner of No. 7 St. Charles Catholic and No. 10 Teurlings Catholic, who square off on Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. at St. Charles Catholic.
Wasting little time to get going, the Hawks pushed across two runs in the first inning, highlighted by an RBI single form senior first baseman Sarah Dufour.
After an unearned run in the second, Hannan pushed across four more runs in the third inning as Gentry Spinks had an inside-the-park home run, Shelby Thompson and Alex Clesi had RBI singles.
Dufour, Sydney Thompson, Shelby Thompson and Clesi led an offensive explosion in the fourth inning as Hannan batted around, scoring six runs on five hits to make it a 13-0 affair.
Twin sisters making their post season debuts for the Hawks, Sydney and Shelby Thompson combined to go 4 for 6 at the plate with three runs driven in.
You aren’t seeing double. Meet @_sydneyt11_ and Shelby Thompson of @hannansoftball. pic.twitter.com/qYlFbu748w— David Folse II (@davidfolse) April 15, 2019
“With a lot kids making their varsity playoff debuts many of us were very nervous,” Shelby Thompson said. “It took us a couple of minutes to kind of get settled, but once we did, we were ready to go.”
Meanwhile in the circle Mares and Clesi combined for the five inning no hitter, striking out 10 and allowing only one ball into the outfield. The only baserunner of the game for Lusher Charter was in the second inning when Raven Little was hit by a Clesi pitch.
.@hannansoftball pitchers @alexclesi143 and @ameliacmares talk after throwing a combined five inning no-hitter for the Hawks pic.twitter.com/L4SZ7lHZfN— David Folse II (@davidfolse) April 15, 2019
“A lot like Sydney said it was important for me to kind of get my feet wet and get those first playoff game nerves out of my system,” Mares said. “This game was fun, I felt fine as the game progressed.”
Playing in the school’s first-ever playoff game, Lusher Charter finishes its season 10-7.
NOTES: With the victory, Hannan has now won 13 of its last 14 games.