It was close at times for the Sacred Heart Cardinals on Thursday, but never too close for comfort.
May Manning had 11 kills, Elizabeth Maniscalco had four aces and 18 assists and Sacred Heart swept Newman 25-11, 25-20, 25-13 to move their record above .500.
The Cardinals (10-9) had little trouble in the first or third sets but were evenly matched throughout the second before ultimately pulling away at the end. Cardinals coach Ashley Ruckert was complimentary of her opponent after the game.
“It was a tough battle from the start,” Ruckert said. “Newman and Sacred Heart have a long history and Newman has a great coaching staff, so we knew they were going to be very prepared for us. I’m really proud of how we handled ourselves. We’ve been working on some consistency and not panicking, which I thought we executed well.
"I’m really happy how we performed.”
Newman (7-11) fought hard for its part but couldn’t overcome the efforts of Manning Maniscalco and Baily Alexander and Catherine Bonura. Alexander and Bonura finished with 19 and 18 digs, respectfully.
“We’re just working on getting better every day,” Newman coach coach Colleen Loerzel said. “That’s where our focus is.”
The first set began closely as Newman fought Sacred Heart to a 2-2 start. Sacred Heart scored the next four points and ultimately took the match 25-11.
The second set was where the Greenies showed their teeth. The Cardinals and Greenies alternated points early as Sacred Heart led just 8-7. The Cardinals then scored three straight as the seemed to begin pulling away. Newman responded by scoring three straight themselves, tying it up and forcing Ruckert to call a timeout.
After that, Sacred Heart scored three of the next four to go up 14-11 when Loerzel called her own timeout.
After Sacred Heart got up 16-13, Newman scored four of the next five to tie it up again 18-18. After that, it was another three straight for Sacred heart, going up 21-18, forcing another Greenies timeout. This time, it was the Cardinals who benefited as they scored four out of the next six to take the set 25-20 and move into the third.
The third set started in Newman’s favor as they jumped out to a 4-1 lead. The Cardinals however scored 4 straight to tie it up. The two teams alternated points battling to a 6-6 tie when Sacred Heart reeled off yet another 3 straight. Once again, Newman pulled back as the Cardinals clung to a 10-9 lead. Sacred Heart got it going after that, scoring 8 of the next 9 including 7 in a row to go up 19-10 and ultimately pulled out the set 25-13.
The move above .500 had Manning feeling confident.
“We’ve had a few wins in the last few weeks,” she said. “Our confidence is definitely boosting. We’re a young team so it’s kind of intimidating when you go up against all of these big girls but we’re pushing through and we’re going to be good.”