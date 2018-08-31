There will be a number of “first times” for the Salmen High program in the 2018 season.
It will be the first time in 16 years that Jerry Leonard won’t be leading the Spartans onto the field. And for the first time in three seasons, there will be a new quarterback under center as Leonard’s son, L.J., moved on to the University of Southern Mississippi.
And Eric Chuter, offensive coordinator for the Spartans last season, steps into the head-coaching role to lead a program that made it to the regional round of the Class 4A state playoffs last season.
Chuter previously was head coach at Archbishop Hannan for three seasons.
“I would say the biggest mistake that I hope to learn from during my time at Hannan is to be more confident in myself,” he said. “I don’t think that the players at Hannan got to know the real me.
"I realize now that I don’t have to be this hard-nosed coach all the time. I can laugh and joke. ... I have my players' back as long as they are doing things right. I don’t know if the kids at Hannan were able to see that because I was so interested in turning around a program and winning football games.”
Chuter said the 2018 Spartans have bought into what he is trying to instill.
“We set the tone the first day of summer,” he said. “They bought in that there has been a leadership change. Salmen High football is always going to be Salmen High football, but we are going to be doing things the way I want them to be done.
“We aren’t going to try and replace (University of Alabama signee) Eddie Smith and L.J. Leonard. You can’t replace those guys. Our goal is simply to try and be the best Salmen High football program that we can be. It’s the next man up.”
Chuter said he has a list of things he wants the team to accomplish on both sides of the ball, and if so, he likes his squad’s chances for success.
“Offensively we have to be able to run the football,” Chuter said. “We have to shorten the game. If we can do that, then everybody is a little happier. In the passing game, we are going to have to be able to throw the ball efficiently as well - hit the play when it is presented to us.
“Defensively we have to be able to tackle and bleed slow. If we are able to tackle and not give us the big play, we should be OK.”
Under center, Mikell Marco and Justin Hudson are expected to compete for playing time. Seeing time in the backfield last season as well as at linebacker, Marco rushed for 329 yards on 50 carries and a touchdown.
“Mikell is coming into this with more experience having played on both sides of the ball a season ago,” Chuter said. “He has the physical aspect of the game down. He’s explosive with the football in his hands.
“Justin Hudson is only a sophomore, and more of a pure passer. He is learning the game as we go through practice each and every day. We have two guys that we are comfortable with back there.”
Senior Aaron Williams is the leading returning rusher for the Spartans. The 5-foot-8, 190-pound Williams rushed for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns on 139 carries a season ago.
“Karl Owens (35 carries, 145 yards) is going to be joining Aaron in the backfield for us as well,” Chuter said. “Lance Spears could also see some time in the backfield.”
Williams will be the bell cow back for the Spartans, and Chuter hopes his senior running back will start to get some of the lessons they are trying to teach him.
“The next step in (Williams) progression is to understand that a three-yard gain is not a bad thing,” Chuter said. “He has hopefully learned how to quit making so many crazy moves down the field and just lower your shoulder and go down. Second down and seven is OK as opposed to second and 14.”
The most wide open position on the team is the wide receiver post, Chuter said.
“That’s because pretty much all of our skilled-positioned kids graduated,” he said.
Khalil Fields, Larry Barnes and senior Steven Sims are all in the rotation at the position for the Spartans.
“Mix in some new guys, Ronald Lymeul, Mason James and George Holloway, with the other players at receiver, and I like the talent out there,” Chuter said. “It’s just on us as a coaching staff now to maybe speed up the transition to the varsity level for those kids because they don’t necessarily have a lot of experience.”
Lack of overall depth in the program means that there will be a lot of two-way players for the Spartans this season. Nowhere is that more evident than up front on the line of scrimmage, where many of the faces on the offensive line will also see time on the defensive line.
“Senior left tackle Christopher Merz anchors us,” Chuter said. “It seems like he has been around here forever. He’s one heck of a ballplayer and is starting for his third year. He’s joined up front by our center, Eugene Wellington, a second-year starter. He has phenomenal football knowledge. Christopher Jones is also a two-year starter returning for us at right tackle.”
Mykel Mercadel is slated to start at left guard, and Devante Shepard will start opposite him at right guard.
“I believe the strength of our offense, at least early in the season, is up front on the offensive line,” Chuter said. “Depth, experience, strength and the football intelligence of those kids is why I believe that.”
On defense, Fields is starting at free safety, while Larry Barnes is seeing time at one of the cornerback positions. Mason James and Marcel White are battling for time at the other cornerback spot, while Tyrek Zardies, who also plays basketball, will see time in the defensive backfield.
“As a coach, we don’t really have the numbers you would like,” Chuter said. “That means we are going to have guys that are playing two positions. The philosophy is to try and have the kids start on one side of the ball and either split time or be a backup on the other side.”
A young and inexperienced linebacking corps will include sophomore Karl Simmons, Marco, Christian Doucette and Payton Gabel.
Senior Rashawn Gallaspy and Merz anchor the defensive front. Gallaspy returns after a monster 2017 campaign that saw him make 55 tackles and 10 sacks.
Other names expected to be in the rotation include Christopher Jones, Tyren Casnave and Mercadel.
“If Casnave can get on the field and give us some quality playing time, then we have the chance to do some special things up front,” Chuter said. “The same holds true in the case of Mercadel.”