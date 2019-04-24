For the fourth and final time, brother and sister Zachary and Gavriella Smith left the LHSAA state tennis tournament as victors. In the older brother’s senior year, the duo each took home their fourth consecutive Division III singles state tennis titles in Wednesdays championships that took place in Monroe.
Along with Isidore Newman doubles tandem of Kennedi Carter and Brooke Nguyen, the stars captured the New Orleans-area’s three individual state tennis titles with the completion of the Division III and IV state tournaments.
Carter and Nguyen headlined the Greenies squad that captured Newman’s Division III team state title, finishing with 16 total team points, with University Lab taking second with 10.5. The Lusher girls finished third in Division III with 5.5.
For the elder Smith, not only was the state finals match a familiar position, but so was his opponent. As he did in each of the three previous years, Smith downed University Lab’s Nelson Stafford 6-1, 6-1 in the title match. Over his two days in the state tournament, the Division III champion lost just 12 games in the 10 matches he played, helping the Lusher boys squad finish third overall as a team with seven points. His sister, a sophomore, made even quicker work of her foes, not dropping a single game until the semifinals before downing Newman’s Micah Pierce 6-1, 6-2 in the state finals.
Nguyen and Carter faced the least resistance of all the individual local winners, dropping just two total games before blanking University Lab doubles tandem Maura Blanchfield and Mary Ellen Longmire in the finals 6-0, 6-0. The Newman eight-grader duo of Katherine Patin and Elizabeth Payne cruised to the Division III doubles semifinals before falling to Blanchfield and Longmire 6-1, 6-1.
In Division IV, the Christ Episcopal girls squad finished second with 6.5 points, behind Ascension Episcopal’s 13. Singles standout Natalie Devraj led CES’s charge, dropping just two games in her first four matches while running to the finals before falling to Ascension Episcopal’s Alyse Cormier 6-1, 6-1. Northlake Christian’s Sophie Cramond made a run to the Division IV singles semis as well before falling in straight sets to Cormier 6-0, 6-0.
Pope John Paul II doubles duo of Victoria Calamari and Annamarie Wingerter finished as the Division IV runners-up, falling to Ascension Catholic’s Sophia Boatright and Emmie Gage in the finals 6-2, 6-2.
CES’s Benjamin Chandler played himself into the Division IV singles semifinals before falling to eventual runner-up Andrew Otzenberger of Calvary Baptist 6-1, 6-0.
The Division I and II boys and girls state tournaments pick back up on Friday in Monroe with the semifinals and finals for all eight brackets taking place on Saturday.