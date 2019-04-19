A Catholic League baseball champion is scheduled to be crowned Saturday.
The question is who will it be.
Brother Martin (23-5) and Jesuit (21-9) enter their respective District 9-5A finales against St. Augustine and Rummel tied with 8-3 league records.
The Blue Jays are scheduled to play host to Rummel (18-12 overall, 5-6 in District 9-5A) at 10:45 a.m. Saturday at John Ryan Stadium while the Crusaders play St. Augustine (17-11, 5-6) at 2 p.m. at Wesley Barrow.
Both games were postponed Thursday by inclement weather.
Brother Martin defeated St. Augustine, 10-1, Tuesday night at Barrow to forge a tie with Jesuit after the Blue Jays fell to Rummel, 2-1, in 10 innings at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium later in the evening.
Either team can secure at least a share of the Catholic League championship with a victory. A victory by one side and loss by the other would leave the victor as the outright district champion.
Victories by both teams would leave Brother Martin and Jesuit as co-champions, per district rules, despite the fact that Jesuit swept Brother Martin, 2-1, and, 14-1, in the teams’ opening Catholic League series in mid-March.
The LHSAA regular season concludes Saturday.
Playoff pairings in all classes and divisions are scheduled to be announced Easter Sunday. The exact days and times of playoff games will be released thereafter.
Note: Jesuit is scheduled to play host to Ehret at John Ryan Stadium at 1:30 p.m. Saturday following conclusion of the Rummel game.