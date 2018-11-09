The positive milestones keep coming for the Slidell High football team under Larry Favre.
For the first time since 2004, the Tigers were victorious in a playoff game as No. 12 Slidell defeated No. 21 Central Lafourche 35-21 in Class 5A bi-district playoff action Friday night at L.V. McGinty Sr. Stadium in Slidell.
“There hasn’t been a lot of playoff success at this school recently, so it is great to win a playoff game,” an excited Slidell coach Larry Favre said. “The difference in this team this year is when things got tight late, our offense decided we were going to run the football and go win the ballgame. That is where we have won as a program. On to next week.”
The Tigers advance to the regional round next week for the first time in 14 years. They travel to take on East Ascension.
Putting up nearly 200 yards of total offense in the first half, the Tigers (9-2) got on the scoreboard on its first possession when junior running back Harlan Dixon found the end zone from 31 yards out to make it 7-0 Tigers.
After stopping the Trojans (6-5) on fourth down on its ensuing possession, it took only one play for Slidell to take a 13-0 advantage when senior quarterback Jacob Guidry hit a streaking Tito Simmons for a 72-yard score. A missed extra point made it a 13-0 lead.
Guidry threw for 153 yards in the first half, 115 of them going to Simmons.
Penalties plagued the Tigers throughout the first half, as they committed six infractions and were also stopped on fourth down on another possession.
Central Lafourche’s lone chance for points came on the last play of the first half, but Gavin Lasseigne’s 52-yard field goal was short.
Slidell put the game away late in the fourth quarter when Guidry connected with Dixon for a 12-yard touchdown pass, then found Simmons for the 2-point conversion and a 21-0 lead.
The junior running back finished with 214 yards rushing, finding the end zone twice and two catches for 27 yards and another score in the win for Slidell.
Jacob Guidry completed 17 of 25 passes for 287 yards and three scores.
The Trojans finally got the scoreboard on their last possession of the third quarter when Deon Jenkins scored from 6 yards out to make it a 21-7 game. They cut it to 21-14 when Charles Stewart returned a Guidry interception 66 yards for a score.
The two teams later traded scores in the fourth quarter to finish out the scoring.