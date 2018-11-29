Warren Easton coach Jerry Phillips, like many of his players at their Mid-City school, passes by the nearby Mercedes-Benz Superdome virtually every day.
The Eagles refuse, however, to allow the Mecca of Louisiana high school football to serve as a distraction in their pursuit of immortality.
To the contrary, the Poydras Avenue landmark that is the Superdome represents major inspiration in a dream of becoming Easton’s first state football champion in nearly eight decades.
The journey continues Friday when second-seeded Easton (10-2) hosts No. 6 Leesville (13-0) in a Class 4A semifinal at 7 p.m. at City Park’s Pan American Stadium.
The winner advances to the Class 4A championship game of the LHSAA Prep Classic scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, in the Superdome.
“We think about it,’’ Phillips said in reference to becoming Easton’s first state champion since 1942. “(The Prep Classic is) right around the corner. It’s next week. And most of my kids pass that Superdome every day. I pass it every day going home. So they think about it. They know what’s next. But they’ve been doing a good job of focusing.’’
The Eagles have been so focused that they have gone through their three playoff opponents like a hot knife through butter, first besting No. 31 Rayne 44-0 in the first round, then blanking No. 15 Breaux Bridge 45-0 in the regional round and finally last week dismantling No. 7 Northwood of Shreveport 34-6 on the road to the semifinals.
For those not keeping score, that represents a 123-6 blitz with two shutouts and 11 scoreless quarters out of 12.
Easton’s players were angry about only leading Northwood 7-0 at halftime partially because of a pair of failed red zone possessions that ended with turning the ball over on downs.
“This team is different in that they were upset that we were only winning 7-0’’ Phillips said. “I was like, ‘Guys, we’re still winning the game.’ But I kind of like that about them. I like that (attitude). In the second half, we finally started playing some Warren Easton football and things changed. We finally put it together.’’
With running back Ashaad Clayton supplying the first half’s only touchdown and his backfield mate Jahmal Sam running wild in the second half with a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, a 96-yard scoring run from scrimmage, a 10-yard scoring catch from quarterback Lance Legendre and a 55-yard interception return as a strong safety, the Eagles rolled.
Clayton finished with 170 yards rushing on 22 carries and Sam had 108 on four attempts. Meanwhile the defense with Sam, end Jacob Parker and cornerback Chester Kimbrough continued to smother opposing offenses.
“We played hard-nosed defense,’’ Phillips said. “We played fast-paced on offense, and we got the ball to our playmakers. We did that in the second half, and it worked out for us.’’
It worked out so well that the Eagles have advanced to a fifth consecutive semifinals appearance. The previous four trips, though, have produced no championships and a single trip to the final in 2014, when Phillips was defensive coordinator under then coach Tony Hull.
Leesville is making its first trip to the semifinals since 1995, when the Wampus Cats advanced and then lost to Salmen in their only Prep Classic appearance in the Superdome. Coach Robert Causey’s ’Cats also have recorded the program’s first undefeated regular season ever.
That undefeated run nearly was extinguished last week because the ’Cats had to scord two touchdowns in the final 1:17 to erase a 10-point deficit and register a 53-49 quarterfinals win at No. 3 and previously undefeated St. Martinsville.
Junior fullback D’Ante Gallashaw ran 10 yards for the first of those two touchdowns at the 1:17 mark. Leesville recovered its second onside kickoff and then converted fourth-and-1 from St. Martinsville’s 36-yard line to set up the game-winning 33-yard scoring pass on the next snap from quarterback Jacob Mount to wide receiver Noah Allen with 42 seconds remaining.
Gallashaw and his brother Caleb ran for five of Leesville’s six rushing touchdowns while Mount ran for the other and threw for two scores.
Though impressed, Easton is relentless in its pursuit of history that could include a possible rematch against No. 1 Karr (13-0), which host to No. 4 Neville (10-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Behrman Stadium. Karr defeated Easton 21-20 to end the regular season and decide the District 9-4A championship.
“We’re going to have to start fast,’’ Phillips said. “Leesville is good enough that we can’t start slow like we did against Northwood. It’s going to really be a dogfight. I think if we start fast and we play our brand of football, then we’re going to be OK.
“We have to knock them out early. They’re coming into New Orleans and everybody has their thoughts about New Orleans, so we’re going to be who we are. If we punch them in the mouth early and keep punching them in the mouth, we’re going to be OK.
“Even though (Leesville) want (s) to win the game, that’s what they’re expecting. So let’s do what we do and get that thought out of their head early, that they can win the game.’’