(All games kickoff at 7 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.)
Thursday's games
Haynes vs. Ben Franklin at Pan American, 4 p.m.
Lusher vs. Thomas Jefferson at Memtsas, 6:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Dutchtown at Covington
Fontainebleau at Denham Springs
St. Paul’s at Christian Brothers, Memphis, Tenn.
Northshore at Biloxi, Miss.
Slidell at Walker
Ponchatoula at Loranger
Lakeshore at Hancock County, Kiln, Miss.
Salmen at Hammond
Pearl River at Pine
Franklinton at Bogalusa
Pope John Paul II at Hannan
Resurrection Catholic, Pascagoula, Miss., at Northlake Christian
Springfield at Albany
Independence at Jewel Sumner
Ellender at H.L. Bourgeois
Central Lafourche at South Lafourche
Destrehan vs. Ehret at Memtsas
McDonogh 35 vs. East St. John at Joe Keller
Hahnville vs. Brother Martin at Gormley
Terrebonne at Assumption
East Ascension at Thibodaux
Bonnabel at West St. John
Holy Cross at Chalmette
Newman vs. East Jefferson at Yenni, 6:30 p.m.
Higgins at Belle Chasse
West Jefferson at St. Amant
Landry-Walker vs. Warren Easton at Pan American, 7:30 p.m.
Rummel at Riverside
John Curtis at Parkview Baptist
Jesuit at Central-BR
De La Salle vs. Karr at Behrman
Carver vs. McMain at Pan American, 3:30 p.m.
South Plaquemines vs. Riverdale at Yenni
Cohen at Church Academy, Baton Rouge
KIPP Renaissance at Ascension Catholic, Donaldsonville
Mentorship Academy vs. Abramson Sci at Joe Brown
Port Allen at Donaldsonville
Wilkinson County, Miss., at St. Charles Catholic
St. James at E.D. White
Amite at McComb, Miss.
St. Helena at Varnado
Catholic-New Iberia at St. Thomas Aquinas
Country Day at Episcopal-BR
Ecole Classique at St. Martin’s
Ascension Christian at Houma Christian
Covenant Christian at Hamilton Christian
Saturday's games
Nondistrict
Vandebilt Catholic at Shaw, 11 a.m.
Sophie Wright vs. Helen Cox at Memtsas, 2 p.m.
Fisher vs. Grace King at Yenni, 2 p.m.
John F. Kennedy vs. St. Augustine at Gormley