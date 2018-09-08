no.ehrethahahnville.090818.01207
John Ehret running back Damond Leonard (8) protects the ball from Hahnville defenders as the Patriots take on the Tigers in Hahnville, La., Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.

 Advocate photo by SHAWN FINK

Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Rod Walker at rwalker@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.

(All games kickoff at 7 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.)

Thursday's games

Haynes vs. Ben Franklin at Pan American, 4 p.m.

Lusher vs. Thomas Jefferson at Memtsas, 6:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dutchtown at Covington

Fontainebleau at Denham Springs

St. Paul’s at Christian Brothers, Memphis, Tenn.

Northshore at Biloxi, Miss.

Slidell at Walker

Ponchatoula at Loranger

Lakeshore at Hancock County, Kiln, Miss.

Salmen at Hammond

Pearl River at Pine

Franklinton at Bogalusa

Pope John Paul II at Hannan

Resurrection Catholic, Pascagoula, Miss., at Northlake Christian

Springfield at Albany

Independence at Jewel Sumner

Ellender at H.L. Bourgeois

Central Lafourche at South Lafourche

Destrehan vs. Ehret at Memtsas

McDonogh 35 vs. East St. John at Joe Keller

Hahnville vs. Brother Martin at Gormley

Terrebonne at Assumption

East Ascension at Thibodaux

Bonnabel at West St. John

Holy Cross at Chalmette

Newman vs. East Jefferson at Yenni, 6:30 p.m.

Higgins at Belle Chasse

West Jefferson at St. Amant

Landry-Walker vs. Warren Easton at Pan American, 7:30 p.m.

Rummel at Riverside

John Curtis at Parkview Baptist

Jesuit at Central-BR

De La Salle vs. Karr at Behrman

Carver vs. McMain at Pan American, 3:30 p.m.

South Plaquemines vs. Riverdale at Yenni

Cohen at Church Academy, Baton Rouge

KIPP Renaissance at Ascension Catholic, Donaldsonville

Mentorship Academy vs. Abramson Sci at Joe Brown

Port Allen at Donaldsonville

Wilkinson County, Miss., at St. Charles Catholic

St. James at E.D. White

Amite at McComb, Miss.

St. Helena at Varnado

Catholic-New Iberia at St. Thomas Aquinas

Country Day at Episcopal-BR

Ecole Classique at St. Martin’s

Ascension Christian at Houma Christian

Covenant Christian at Hamilton Christian

Saturday's games

Nondistrict

Vandebilt Catholic at Shaw, 11 a.m.

Sophie Wright vs. Helen Cox at Memtsas, 2 p.m.

Fisher vs. Grace King at Yenni, 2 p.m.

John F. Kennedy vs. St. Augustine at Gormley

