John Curtis Christian Collin Guggenheim (14) runs against Jesuit's Mark Dougherty on Friday, October 05, 2018, at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, LA.

 Advocate Photo by STEPHEN LEW

Thursday’s scores

Statewide

Basile 2, South Cameron 0, forfeit

Capitol 54, Northeast 20

Captain Shreve 23, Parkway 2

Catholic-New Iberia 63, West St. Mary 26

Erath 36, Berwick 14

Fontainebleau 21, Hammond 16

Franklinton 43, Salmen 29

Hannan 13, Sumner 6

Helen Cox 43, McMain 18

Kentwood 48, White Castle 6

Lake Charles College Prep 28, South Beauregard 0

Lakeshore 47, John F. Kennedy 0

Leesville 41, Buckeye 14

Mandeville 17, Northshore 7

Opelousas Catholic 32, Sacred Heart 0

Ouachita Christian 39, Cedar Creek 0

Pine Prairie 43, Mamou 13

Plaquemine 31, Tara 0

Rayville 42, Mangham 21

Rosepine 35, Vinton 16

South Terrebonne 48, Morgan City 20

Slidell 59, Ponchatoula 22

Southern Lab 69, St. John 19

St. Paul’s 32, Covington 7

Vandebilt Catholic 34, Ellender 0

Warren Easton 46, Pan American 14

West Ouachita 35, DeRidder 16

Friday

New Orleans area

Amite 38, Pine 6

Ascension Christian 49, St. Martin’s 35

Assumption 45, South Lafourche 14

Brother Martin 28, Bastrop 25

Chalmette 30, West Jefferson 12

Cohen 52, Ben Franklin 0

Country Day 35, Newman 31

De La Salle 54, Haynes 7

Destrehan 35, East St. John 34

Ehret 41, Bonnabel 14

Hahnville 33, Pearl River 7

Independence 10, Northlake Christian 3

John Curtis 23, Jesuit 0

Karr 35, McDonogh (35) 0

Landry-Walker 60, Higgins 7

Riverdale 57, Fisher 3

Riverside 47, South Plaquemines 14

Springfield 34, Pope John Paul II 14

St. Augustine 48, Shaw 9

St. Charles Catholic 42, Lusher 0

St. James 22, Donaldsonville 0

Vermillion Catholic 27, E.D. White 20

West St. John 61, Houma Christian 0

Westminster Christian vs. Ridgewood, canceled

Saturday

District 9-5A

Holy Cross vs. Rummel at Yenni

District 9-3A

Abramson Sci vs. Sophie Wright at Pan American, 2:30  p.m.

KIPP Renaissance vs. Thomas Jefferson at Memtsas

Nondistrict

Madison Prep vs. Carver at Joe Brown

Statewide

Adams Christian, Miss. 60, Bowling Green 25

Alexandria 49, Natchitoches Central 14

Amite 38, Pine 6

Arcadia 42, Ringgold 8

Ascension Catholic 42, East Iberville 14

Ascension Episcopal 42, Jeanerette 14

Assumption 45, South Lafourche 14

Avoyelles 22, Jena 18

Baker 44, Mentorship 6

BR Catholic 51, St. Amant 21

Benton 27, Minden 23

Breaux Bridge 48, Beau Chene 0

Brother Martin 28, Bastrop 25

C.E. Byrd 41, Southwood 0

Calvary Baptist Academy 20, Loyola College Prep 17

Carencro 49, Northside 8

Cecilia 34, Opelousas 20

Central 30, Live Oak 21

Central Catholic 48, Highland Baptist 0

Central Lafourche 31, H.L. Bourgeois 3

Chalmette 30, West Jefferson 12

Comeaux 31, Acadiana 30

Covenant Christian Academy 39, Varnado 30

De La Salle 54, Haynes Academy 7

DeQuincy 40, Pickering 14

Delhi 36, Delta Charter 10

Delhi Charter 30, Beekman 7

Denham Springs 63, Ferriday 20

Destrehan 35, East St. John 34

Dunham 47, East Feliciana 6

East Ascension 37, Dutchtown 23

Erath 36, Berwick 14

Eunice 30, Port Barre 0

Evangel Christian Academy 39, Airline 10

Gueydan 45, Centerville 6

Hahnville 33, Pearl River 7

Haughton 54, Franklin Parish 30

Holy Savior Menard 33, Lakeview 0

Homer 53, Lincoln Preparatory School 7

Huntington 24, B.T. Washington 16

Independence 10, Northlake Christian 3

Iota 41, Crowley 20

Iowa 24, St. Louis 21

John Curtis Christian 23, Jesuit 0

John Ehret 41, Bonnabel 14

Jonesboro-Hodge 50, Plain Dealing 6

Kaplan 42, Abbeville 30

Karr 35, McDonogh #35 0

Lafayette 30, New Iberia 13

Lafayette Christian Academy 76, Hanson Memorial 0

Lake Arthur 61, Ville Platte 12

Landry/Walker 60, Higgins 7

Leake Aca., Miss. 50, Riverfield 20

Lena Northwood 20, Block 8

Logansport 34, North Webster 14

Mansfield 62, D’Arbonne Woods 0

Many 61, Bunkie 0

Marksville 59, Bolton 7

Merryville 41, Grand Lake 8

New Iberia Catholic 63, West St. Mary 26

Newton Co. Aca., Miss. 33, Ben’s Ford 15

North DeSoto 45, Bossier 6

Northwest 44, Church Point 28

Notre Dame 49, Kinder 3

Oakdale 21, East Beauregard 0

Oberlin 32, Hamilton Christian 8

Opelousas Catholic 32, Sacred Heart 0

Ouachita Parish 40, Pineville 29

Parkview Baptist 36, Lutcher 21

Plaquemine 31, Tara 0

Catholic-Pointe Coupee 58, Loreauville 6

Prairie View 36, Riverdale Academy 6

Red River 13, Winnfield 3

Riverdale 57, Fisher 3

Riverside Academy 47, South Plaquemines 14

Sam Houston 41, LaGrange 0

Springfield 34, Pope John Paul II 14

St. Augustine 48, Archbishop Shaw 9

St. Charles Catholic 42, Lusher0

St. Edmund Catholic 47, Elton 0

St. Helena Central 41, St. Thomas Aquinas 7

St. James 22, Donaldsonville 0

St. Martinville 55, Livonia 34

St. Michael 14, Woodlawn (BR) 9

Sterlington 52, Carroll 26

Sulphur 36, Barbe 35

Terrebonne 50, Thibodaux 7

Teurlings Catholic 40, Rayne 14

Tioga 48, Grant 14

Tri-County Aca., Miss. 28, River Oaks 0

University (Lab) 51, Brusly 14

Vermilion Catholic 27, E.D. White 20

W.L. Cohen 52, Ben Franklin 0

West Monroe 45, Ruston 21

West St. John 61, Houma Christian 0

Zachary 38, Walker 9

Thursday summary

Hannan 13, Jewel Sumner 6

