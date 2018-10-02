Dominican was looking for a steady performance from beginning to end against McGehee on Tuesday night.
Except for a slow start to the third set, it got just what it was looking for in a 25-19, 25-14, 25-19 victory at Dominican.
“I think we came out really hungry for a win and we played well,” Dominican coach Jessica Chatellier said. “We’ve been working on some things in practice to gain some more consistency and that definitely translated to the match tonight.”
McGehee led for most of the early going in the third set, taking a 13-11 advantage as Jordan Felix had three of her match-high 15 kills and one of her team-high three aces.
But that’s where Dominican turned things around, scoring the next seven points before Jaida Felix ended the run with a kill.
Kate Baker and Elizabeth Hardouin had two kills each as Dominican outscored the Hawks, 7-5, the rest of the way.
“I think we’re learning how to finish stronger than we were at the beginning of the season,” said Olivia Peyton, who led Dominican with eight kills and five blocks. “(The third set) shows that even when we’re behind we’re able to pick each other up knowing we can pull together.”
Dominican (15-8) plays at Country Day on Saturday and McGehee (12-7) hosts Einstein Charter on Thursday.
“I thought Dominican was very scrappy defensively and they did a great job of keeping the ball alive with their hitting,” Hawks coach Val Whitfield-Dunn said. “There were some very long rallies. They came out on top in the majority of those long rallies. We have to do a better job of sustaining.
“We definitely have a lot we can improve on the rest of the season. We always have room to grow with such a young squad. (Jordan Felix) is a freshman and she’s kind of carrying the team right now. The future looks bright because we’re counting on so many young kids.”
The first set was tied at nine before Dominican scored four consecutive points to gain control. McGehee got within three points twice but could get no closer before Peyton ended the set with a kill.
The second set was tied at 10 before a kill by Peyton and two by Zoe Smith gave Dominican a three-point edge. The Hawks stayed within 17-13 before Dominican scored eight of the last nine points.
“We got a little comfortable (after the second set) and we came out a little flat in game three,” Chatellier said. “But once we realized we had to work harder to finish we played better.”
McGehee 19 14 19
Dominican 25 25 25
McGehee leaders: Jordan Felix (15 kills, 3 aces), Jaida Felix (15 assists), Evelyn Argote (10 digs), Rachel Singleton (2 blocks), Harriet Butscher (2 blocks).
Dominican leaders: Olivia Peyton (8 kills, 5 blocks), Elizabeth Hardouin (19 digs, 4 aces), Kate Baker (19 assists).