It was a very productive 24 hours for St. Charles Catholic.
The Comets followed their 3-0 road victory against De La Salle with another victory against the visiting Cavaliers, 3-2 on Thursday afternoon.
St. Charles (21-6, 7-0) clinched at least a share of the District 10-3A championship with two games left against third-place St. James (5-2). De La Salle (16-8, 6-2, is in second place.
Comets coach Wayne Stein said his team didn’t show quite the intensity Thursday that it had in beating Cory Cook, one of the top pitchers in the area, the night before.
But, he added, “I’m not taking anything away from our guys.”
That was especially true of Nick Lorio (6-0), who made his first relief appearance of the season and limited the Cavaliers to one run in four innings after starter Caleb St. Martin held them to one run in three innings.
“I just tried to throw strikes and let them put the ball in play so my teammates could make plays behind me,” Lorio said, “and they made the plays.”
Though the game featured a series of hit batsmen that factored into most of the scoring, it was marked by exceptional pitching from both teams. De La Salle’s Ty Tubbs went the distance, allowing eight hits and three runs while walking none and striking out 11.
The Cavaliers made sure right away that they wouldn’t be shut out for the second day in a row.
Gavin Freeman and Coedy Fonseca had back-to-back one-out singles in the first. One out later, St. Martin hit Brayden Bryson and Tubbs to force in a run.
Hit batsmen were at the center of a St. Charles rally in the second. St. Martin singled with one out, Bryce Authement followed and was hit by a pitch before T.J. Lasseigne bunted for a single.
Peyton Broussard and Eli Ory were hit by pitches, forcing in two runs for a 2-1 Comets lead.
St. Charles loaded the bases with none out in the fourth, when Authement led off with a single, Lasseigne was hit by a pitch and Broussard beat out a bunt. Tubbs got the next three batters in order, but Robby Gilbert’s one-out grounder brought in a run for a 3-1 lead.
The Cavaliers got within a run in the fifth on Freeman’s leadoff single and Bryson’s two-out double.
“Both teams had opportunities to score and they got one more run in than we did,” De La Salle coach Rowland Skinner said. “We knew there were going to be two battles, and we just didn’t make enough plays.”
St. Charles, which has won seven of its past eight games, hosts Brother Martin in a nondistrict game Saturday. De La Salle, which had won nine of 11 before the series, visits Riverdale in a nondistrict game Monday.