Last season: 350 correct, 81 misses (81.2 percent)
Picks in bold
(All games kickoff at 7 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.)
Thursday
Non-district
Riverdale vs. Grace King at Yenni, 6:30 p.m.
Haynes vs. Thomas Jefferson at Memtsas, 6:30 p.m.
John Curtis vs. Landry-Walker at Behrman
Warren Easton vs. Jesuit at Gormley
South Lafourche vs. De La Salle at Pan American
Friday
Non-district
Madison Prep at Salmen
Cohen at Pearl River
Fontainebleau at Lakeshore
Northlake Christian at Bogalusa
Pope John Paul II at Westminster Christian
Hannan at Independence
Mandeville at University
Destrehan at Slidell
Zachary at Northshore
Karr at St. Paul’s
Covington at Franklinton
Plaquemine vs. East St. John at Keller
Hahnville vs. West Jefferson at Memtsas
Lusher vs. Bonnabel at Bertolino
Chalmette at St. Charles Catholic
Helen Cox vs. East Jefferson at Yenni
Ehret at West Monroe
Higgins vs. Holy Cross at Gormley
Rummel at Gulfport
Shaw at Escambia, Fla.
Brother Martin at Petal, Miss.
South Plaquemines at Belle Chasse
McMain at Newman
Ben Franklin at St. Martin’s
Carver at Bastrop
John F. Kennedy at St. Amant
Sophie Wright vs. KIPP Booker T. Washington at Pan American
Jeanerette vs. Abramson Sci at Joe Brown
West St. John at St. James
Amite at Country Day, 4 p.m.
Riverside at Southern Lab
Covenant Christian at Fisher
St. John vs. Ridgewood at Jefferson Playground
Saturday, Sept. 1
Non-district
KIPP-Northeast Houston vs. KIPP Renaissance at Pan American, 2:30 p.m.
McDonogh 35 vs. St. Augustine at Gormley