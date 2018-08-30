NO.delasallekarr10.091617
Buy Now

Edna Karr running back Ahmad Antoine (21) runs against De La Salle defensive back Nakia Ealy (28) at Tad Gormley Stadium, New Orleans LA on September 15, 2017.

 Advocate Photo by STEPHEN LEW

Last season: 350 correct, 81 misses (81.2 percent)

Picks in bold

(All games kickoff at 7 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.)

Thursday

Non-district

Riverdale vs. Grace King at Yenni, 6:30 p.m.

Haynes vs. Thomas Jefferson at Memtsas, 6:30 p.m.

John Curtis vs. Landry-Walker at Behrman

Warren Easton vs. Jesuit at Gormley

South Lafourche vs. De La Salle at Pan American

Friday

Non-district

Madison Prep at Salmen

Cohen at Pearl River

Fontainebleau at Lakeshore

Northlake Christian at Bogalusa

Pope John Paul II at Westminster Christian

Hannan at Independence

Mandeville at University

Destrehan at Slidell

Zachary at Northshore

Karr at St. Paul’s

Covington at Franklinton

Plaquemine vs. East St. John at Keller

Hahnville vs. West Jefferson at Memtsas

Lusher vs. Bonnabel at Bertolino

Chalmette at St. Charles Catholic

Helen Cox vs. East Jefferson at Yenni

Ehret at West Monroe

Higgins vs. Holy Cross at Gormley

Rummel at Gulfport

Shaw at Escambia, Fla.

Brother Martin at Petal, Miss.

South Plaquemines at Belle Chasse

McMain at Newman

Ben Franklin at St. Martin’s

Carver at Bastrop

John F. Kennedy at St. Amant

Sophie Wright vs. KIPP Booker T. Washington at Pan American

Jeanerette vs. Abramson Sci at Joe Brown

West St. John at St. James

Amite at Country Day, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Southern Lab

Covenant Christian at Fisher

St. John vs. Ridgewood at Jefferson Playground

Saturday, Sept. 1

Non-district

KIPP-Northeast Houston vs. KIPP Renaissance at Pan American, 2:30 p.m.

McDonogh 35 vs. St. Augustine at Gormley

View comments