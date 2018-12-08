Hahnville’s Cinderella run came to an end Saturday.
The Tigers had come from behind to win their first three games of the Newman Invitational Tournament and make the final. Saturday night, the magic ran out as St. Augustine’s Decon Jefferson scored 18 points to lead the Purple Knights past Hahnville 58-48 to win the tournament for the 18th time in school history.
St Augustine (10-2) never trailed, though it did have to fight off the Tigers at several points. At one point in the second quarter, Hahnville pulled within one, but he Purple Knights were able to stay atop of the Tigers however thanks to the effort of Jefferson and his teammates.
“This was a great team effort,” St. Augustine coach Mitchel Johnson said. “It was a great team effort all week. I’m very happy with our effort on both sides of the ball. We did a great job.”
The Purple Knights won't get much rest until their next game, however.
“We’ve got a short turnaround," Johnson said. "We’ve got to rest our legs and go down and play East St. John on Monday. That’s what’s great about high school basketball. You enjoy these moments for a short period of time and then you get ready for the next one. Coming in January, it’s going to get very tough against the rest of the Catholic league.”
Hahnville (7-4) didn't go down easily. Down 10 with just over a minute remaining the Tigers threw everything they had at the Purple Knights scoring two quick layups to pull within 6 of St. Augustine. The Purple Knights were money from the free throw line, however, and managed to get out of Newman’s gym with the tournament crown anyway. Coach Yussef Jasmine was disappointed his team lost, but felt encouraged by their fight.
“This tournament has been good for us,” he said. “We’ve been resilient. That’s who we are. Whenever your team gets on the floor they have to show who they really are and we’re a resilient bunch of guys. However, when you’re in a tournament, especially in the championship game, you have to minimize your mistakes and I think we made too many crucial defensive rotation mistakes in the game.
Nevertheless, the effort is always there. My guys are always going g to fight hard because that’s who we are. We lost to a very good, well-coached team, but we have to learn from it if we want to move on through the state playoffs and finals.”
St Augustine controlled the pace of the game early on as they jumped out to a 15-8 lead after one.
The second quarter saw them stretch their lead to eight points as they led 30-22 at halftime after Hahnville pulled within one.
The second half was all St. Augustine and they ended up walking away with the trophy.