Halfway through the 2015 football season, Northshore head football coach Mike Bourg made it be known to the Panthers boys’ soccer team that he was in need of kickers.
Fast forward three years, and a pair of Northshore High seniors now have a chance to earn college scholarships in a sport they hadn’t played until they arrived on campus.
Punter Austin Dunlap and placekicker Andrew Stein are arguably the best duo of specialists in St. Tammany Parish. Dunlap averaged 37.8 yards per punt last season with a long of 45. More impressively, he had six punts downed inside the 20-yard line. While he has yet to receive an official scholarship offer, he is receiving significant interest from Arkansas State University.
“As a soccer goalie I was always used to punting,” Dunlap said. “I always wanted to try out football, and when coach Bourg came calling I answered. It has turned out all right. There is no better feeling than when you connect with a punt and completely flip the field position for your opponent. You can sense it that you just took the life out of them. I’m happy to try and do my part to help my team win.
“It’s my job to help us win the field position game. Our defense is really good, and if we can pin opponents deep in their own territory, there is no telling what could happen.”
Stein meanwhile already has scholarship offers from McNeese State and Army in addition to a preferred walk-on spot with Tulane.
One of the more accurate kickers in the parish, he made 66.6 percent of his field goals (14 of 21) as a senior with a long of 49. Knocking in 18 of 19 extra points, 84 percent of his 44 kickoffs were touchbacks.
“They both are tremendous weapons for us on the football field,” Bourg said of Stein and Dunlap. “We’ve always had good kickers at Northshore because of our relationship with the soccer team, but Austin Dunlap and Andrew Stein are the best two kickers we have had in my time at Northshore High. Andrew is so consistent. He just proved to the coaching staff that he was the guy. He’s just clutch. I told my team that if we can get the ball past midfield that we have a legitimate chance to score points.
“Austin is just as lethal in the punting game. He has improved so much on pinning opponents inside their 20, and even their 10-yard line. That’s quite important in terms of the field position battle. As a football team, we need to take advantage of both of these kids as much as humanly possible. We can win football games because of Austin Dunlap and Andrew Stein.”
According to Dunlap, his goal is to increase his average to 45 yards per punt, something he believes will help him in his quest to nab that elusive college scholarship offer.
“If you would have told me three years ago that I would have the chance to punt on the collegiate level, I wouldn’t have believed you,” he said. “I thought soccer was going t o be my ticket (to a college scholarship). I would have never seen myself playing football as well as I have been able to do.”
Stein agreed.
“I was just playing football for fun and to be able to hang out with my friends,” he joked. “Never in my wildest dreams would I have believed that it would turn into a chance to earn a college scholarship. It’s been a great career thus far at Northshore, and I’m just ready to end it in 2018 on a high note.”
The senior placekicker is looking to repeat as first team All-District kicker for the Panthers, as well as being named to the St. Tammany Farmer All-Parish squad.
“I wanted to try something new as a freshman,” Stein said of the start of his football career. “I had never played football before and I was able to progressively get better. I enjoy the pressure that comes with being a kicker. I honestly believe it makes me better.”
Dunlap also serves as Stein’s holder on extra points and field goals, a relationship that is important to any successful kicker.
“It’s vital because in order for me to have a good kick, (Dunlap) has to have a good hold,” Stein said. “I have to be able to trust that he is going to hold the ball in the right spot that I would like every time. I’m there with that trust. I know the hold is going to be perfect every time we do it.
“That is even more important early on this season while we are getting our offense where we need it to be. We need to score points, whether it is touchdowns or field goals.”