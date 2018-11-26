Jamal Sam, Warren Easton
Sam, a senior running back and safety, scored three touchdowns in Easton's 34-6 victory over Northwood - Shreveport in the Class 4A quarterfinals. Sam scored on a 98-yard kickoff return, a 96 yard rushing touchdown and caught a 10 yard touchdown pass. He finished with 108 yards rushing on just four carries. On defense, he had an interception that he returned for 55 yards to go along with his seven tackles. The 5-foot-11, 180 pound Sam has verbally committed to Louisiana Lafayette.